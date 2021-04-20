Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Market Research Report, Size, Share, Industry Outlook – 2020-2028

Rising need to reduce food waste is also driving utilization of AI in the food and beverages industry. Focus on improving food safety standards and need to adhere to stringent regulations related to food quality and safety of processes is driving adoption of Artificial Intelligence in the food and beverages industry. Moreover, AI enables maintenance of high accuracy in visual inspections, detection of quality-related issues in real-time, and helps to identify the root cause of quality issues, which will also help in enhancement of production processes in future.

The report is a granular assessment of this particular business sphere and entirely covers the dynamic competitive landscape of the market. The document offers key insights into the market positions of these players alongside their gross earnings. Furthermore, it elaborates on each of the market segments, with detailed scrutiny of the development scope and competitive scenario of the regional fragments of the market. The latest study is inclusive of an in-depth analysis of the economic status of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage market and examines the most important regions constituting the global market. It further details on the most lucrative and growth-oriented regions, top market rivals, diversified product types, and a large number of end-use industries. Additionally, the study includes a detailed summary of the current market scenario, which is vastly impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Report Objectives:

Examine the size of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage market based on the parameters of value and volume.

Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage market.

Explore the underlying dynamics of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage market.

Highlight significant trends of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage market based on factors including, production, revenue, and sales.

Extensively profile top players of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage market and showing how they compete in the industry.

Study manufacturing processes and the costs, product pricing, and various trends associated with them.

Analyze the performance of different regions and countries in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage market.

Forecast the market size and share of all segments and regions in the global landscape.

Key participants include Raytec Vision S.p.A., Rockwell Automation Inc., ABB Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Key Technology Inc., TOMRA Sorting Solutions AS, GREEFA, Sesotec, Sight Machine Inc., and AGCO Corporation.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in food and beverage market on the basis of end-use, application, and region:

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Hotel and Restaurant Food Processing Industry Beverage Industry

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Consumer Engagement Maintenance Food Sorting Production and Packaging Quality Control and Safety Compliance Other Applications



Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Mexico Europe UK Germany France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



