Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Competitive Insights, Production and Demand 2021-2027

An indepth study of Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market has been published by The Data Bridge Market Research. The Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery report provides estimations about the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics market segmentation and value chain analysis, industry dynamics, market drivers, market restraints, key opportunities and growth inducing factors for Forecast Period 2027. The report focuses on enabling readers by providing significant aspects of businesses such as, recent developments, technological platforms, various standard operating procedures, and tools, which help to boost the performance of industries. The report analyzes each segment of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery market on the basis of application, end-user, and region. In addition, it also highlights the dominating players in the market joined with their market share. The report offers wide-ranging statistical analysis of the market’s continuous developments, capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export. We analysed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.

Artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 3,932.87 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 40.5% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The growing awareness amongst the physicians and patients regarding the benefits of artificial intelligence has been directly impacting the growth of the market.

Top Manufacturers of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market:

Microsoft

NVIDIA Corporation

IBM Corporation

Atomwise, Inc.

DEEP GENOMICS

Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Insilico Medicine

BenevolentAI Ltd

Exscientia

Cyclica Inc.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Segment Analysis:

By Offering (Software, Services), Technology (Machine Learning, Other Technologies)

By Drug Type (Small Molecule, Large Molecules), Application (Immuno-Oncology, Neurodegenerative Diseases, Cardiovascular Disease, Metabolic Diseases, Other Applications)

By End-User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Research Centres and Academic & Government Institutes)

The report being a proficient and comprehensive, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery market report puts a light on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments, possible sales volume, and geographical analysis. This market research report contains thorough analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market. A numerous markets, marketing strategies, trends, future products and rising opportunities are taken into consideration while studying market and preparing this report. The chief areas covered in the large scale Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery report include market definition, market segmentation, competitive analysis and research methodology.

Table of Contents

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Outlook-by Major Company, Regions, Type, Application and Segment Forecast, 2021 -2027

Market Overview Impact on Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Industry Competition Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Production, Revenue by Region Supply, Consumption, Export and Import by Region Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type Market Analysis by Application Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Manufacturing Cost Analysis Internal Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders Effect Factors Analysis Forecast (2021-2028) Appendix

Competitive Landscape and Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Share Analysis:

Artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market.

The major players covered in the artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market report are Microsoft, NVIDIA Corporation, IBM Corporation, Atomwise, Inc., DEEP GENOMICS, Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Insilico Medicine, BenevolentAI Ltd, Exscientia, Cyclica Inc., Numerate, NuMedii, Inc., Envisagenics., twoXAR, Incorporated, OWKIN, INC., XtalPi Inc., BERG LLC, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Scope and Market Size:

Artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market is segmented on the basis of offering, technology, drug type, application and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on offering, artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market is segmented into software and services.

On the basis of technology, artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market is segmented into machine learning and other technologies. Machine learning has been further segmented into deep learning, supervised learning, reinforcement learning, unsupervised learning and other machine learning technologies.

Based on drug type, artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market is segmented into small molecule and large molecules.

On the basis of application, artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market is segmented into immuno-oncology, neurodegenerative diseases, cardiovascular disease, metabolic diseases and other applications.

Artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market has also been segmented based on the end user into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, research centres and academic & government institutes.

By Geographical Regions:-

Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific

Europe: Germany, the UK, France, and Rest of Europe

North America: The US, Mexico, and Canada

Latin America: Brazil and Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa: GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Factors Of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Report:

Business description – A detailed description of the company’s operations and business divisions.

Corporate strategy – Analyst’s summarization of the company’s business strategy.

SWOT Analysis – A detailed analysis of the company’s strengths, weakness, opportunities and threats.

Company history – Progression of key events associated with the company.

Major products and services – A list of major products, services and brands of the company.

Key competitors – A list of key competitors to the company.

Important locations and subsidiaries – A list and contact details of key locations and subsidiaries of the company.

Detailed financial ratios for the past five years – The latest financial ratios derived from the annual financial statements published by the company with years history.

