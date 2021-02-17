Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market 2027 – Robust Growth Driven by Technologies, Industry Analysis and Microsoft, NVIDIA, IBM, Atomwise, DEEP GENOMICS Cloud Pharmaceuticals

A New Business Research Report released by DBMR with title Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Study Forecast till 2028. This Report presents detailed competitive analysis including the market share, size, growth, trends, demand, revenue, cost structure, segment and future scope 2028. This study categorizes the global Health and Safety Products breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and applications, also analyzes the market drivers, opportunities and challenges. This Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery market report brings data for the estimated year 2020 and forecasted till 2028 in terms of both, value (US$ MN) and volume (MT). The report also consists of forecast factors, macroeconomic factors, and a market outlook of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery market. The study is conducted by applying both top-down and bottom-up approaches and further iterative methods used to validate and size market estimation and trends of the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery market. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 40.5% to an estimated value of USD 3,932.87 million by 2027 with factors such as lack of data sets and dearth of skilled labor will act as a restrain to the growth of the market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Brief Overview on Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery:

According to this report Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market will rise from Covid-19 crisis at moderate growth rate during 2020 to 2028. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market includes comprehensive information derived from depth study on Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Industry historical and forecast market data. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Size To Expand moderately as the new developments in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery and Impact of COVID19 over the forecast period 2020 to 2028.

The Segments and Sub-Section of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market are shown below:

By Offering (Software, Services)

By Technology (Machine Learning, Other Technologies)

By Drug Type (Small Molecule, Large Molecules)

By Application (Immuno-Oncology, Neurodegenerative Diseases, Cardiovascular Disease, Metabolic Diseases, Other Applications)

By End-User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Research Centres and Academic & Government Institutes)

List of TOP KEY PLAYERS in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Report are –

Microsoft

NVIDIA Corporation

IBM Corporation

Atomwise, Inc

DEEP GENOMICS

Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Insilico Medicine

BenevolentAI Ltd

Exscientia

Cyclica Inc

Numerate

NuMedii, Inc

Envisagenics

twoXAR, Incorporated

OWKIN, INC

XtalPi Inc

BERG LLC

…..

Highlights of the Report:

Analysis of the impact of Covid-19 that the market would face in the near future.

In-depth analysis of the growth drivers and obstacles.

Profile of all the companies operating in the market.

Elaborate data about the dominating region.

Competitive landscape consisting of mergers & acquisitions, investments, partnerships, new product launches, opening of new facilities, and new contracts.

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Scope and Market Size

Based on offering, artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market is segmented into software and services.

On the basis of technology, artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market is segmented into machine learning and other technologies. Machine learning has been further segmented into deep learning, supervised learning, reinforcement learning, unsupervised learning and other machine learning technologies.

Based on drug type, artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market is segmented into small molecule and large molecules.

On the basis of application, artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market is segmented into immuno-oncology, neurodegenerative diseases, cardiovascular disease, metabolic diseases and other applications.

Artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market has also been segmented based on the end user into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, research centres and academic & government institutes.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involve the industry experts from the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weightage.

