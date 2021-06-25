Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Expands Footprints in United States 2021-2027 || Harman International Industries, Inc., Honda Motor Co., Ltd., IBM Corporation

Latest added Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market research study by MarketDigits offers detailed product outlook and elaborates market review till 2027. The market Study is segmented by key regions that is accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is sharping its presence and some of the key players in the study are Alphabet Inc., Audi AG, BMW AG, Daimler AG, Didi Chuxing, Ford Motor Company, General Motors Company, Harman International Industries, Inc., Honda Motor Co., Ltd., IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Qualcomm Inc., Tesla, Inc., Toyota Motor Corporation, Uber Technologies, Inc., Volvo Car Corporation, and Xilinx. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market size is estimated to grow from USD 5.01 Billion in 2019 to USD 36.80 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 33.31% during the forecast year from 2021 to 2027.

The base year considered for the study is 2020, and the forecast of the market size has been provided for the period between 2021 and 2027.

Objective of the Study:

To define and describe the automotive AI market on the basis of offering, technology, process, application, and geography

To forecast the market size of the various segments with respect to 4 main geographies: North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)

To strategically analyze micromarkets1 with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total market

To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares and core competencies,2 along with detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders

To analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, collaborations, agreements, contracts, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, new product developments, and research & developments in the automotive AI market

To benchmark players within the market using the Competitive Leadership mapping, which analyzes market players on various parameters within the broad categories of business and product strategy.

Research Methodology:

This study incorporates the extensive usage of secondary sources, directories, and databases such as Hoovers, Bloomberg BusinessWeek, Factiva, and OneSource, to identify and collect information useful for this technical, market-oriented, and commercial study of the automotive AI market. The primary sources mainly comprise several industry experts from core and related industries, along with preferred suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, service providers, reimbursement providers, technology developers, alliances, standards, and certification organizations related to all the phases of this industry’s value chain. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the size of the automotive AI market and to estimate the size of the other dependent sub-markets. After arriving at the overall market size, the total market has been split into several segments and sub-segments, which have been verified through primary research by conducting extensive interviews with key people such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and executives. The market breakdown and data triangulation procedures have been employed to complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics for all segments and subsegments. The breakdown of profiles of primary respondents has been depicted in the figure below:

Scope of the Report:

Key Target Audience:

Semiconductor companies

Technology providers

Universities and research organizations

System integrators

AI solution providers

AI platform providers

Cloud service providers

AI system providers

Investors and venture capitalists

The research report segments the automotive AI market into the following subsegments.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market: By Offering:

Hardware

Software

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market: By Technology:

Deep Learning

Machine Learning

Context Awareness

Computer Vision

Natural Language Processing

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market: By Process:

Signal Recognition

Image Recognition

Data Mining

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market: By Application:

Human–Machine Interface

Semi-autonomous Driving

Autonomous Driving

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market: By Region:

North America

Europe

APAC

RoW

Available Customizations:

Analysis of the industries in the automotive AI market in different geographical regions. Customization can be provided on country-wise analysis of the automotive AI market with respect to industries.

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to 5)

The increasing government regulations for vehicle safety, growing adoption of ADAS technology by OEMs, and rising demand for enhanced user experience play a significant role in the growth of the automotive AI market.

The automotive AI market, in this report, has been segmented on the basis of offering, technology, process, application, and region. On the basis of offering, the automotive AI market is segmented into hardware and software. Companies such as Alphabet Inc. (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), IBM Corporation (US), and Intel Corporation (US) are among the frontrunners in the development of AI software for the automotive industry.

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into deep learning, machine learning, context awareness, computer vision, and natural language processing. Deep learning technology is expected to be the largest and the fastest-growing technology. Many companies are investing in the development of self-driving cars in which the deep learning technology is used for image processing, speech recognition, and data analysis. For instance, Google is heavily investing in autonomous vehicles through its spin-off Waymo and has an active system integrated into its self-driving vehicle with the deep learning technology to detect pedestrians in different situations.

The automotive artificial intelligence market, on the basis of process, is segmented into signal recognition, image recognition, and data mining. Data is collected from different sensors used in a semi-autonomous or autonomous vehicle, which can be used to train the vehicle to detect or recognize images, obstacles, and various scenarios one might encounter behind the wheel. Due to the huge volumes of data generated and processed in a vehicle, data mining is expected to be the fastest-growing process in the automotive AI market.

automotive artificial intelligence market is segmented by application into human machine interface, semi-autonomous driving, and autonomous driving. Automotive HMI has evolved drastically in last few years and implemented disruptive technologies in various products such as voice recognition system and gesture recognition system. This is a growing market where the innovative AI technology is being used in upcoming models in premium segments.

The automotive AI market in APAC is expected to grow at a high rate between 2021 and 2027. APAC’s massive population, fast-growing economies, and rising living standards are well positioned to ride the AI wave. This region houses established automakers such as Toyota (Japan), Hyundai Motor Company (South Korea), and Honda Motor Company (Japan). Other countries in APAC, such as South Korea and Japan, have strong technological capabilities. The region, therefore, represents a balanced blend of demand and technology, making it an ideal investment for any OEM.

Most of the artificial intelligence applications are complex in nature and consequently very expensive. There is also a threat to the cybersecurity of a vehicle which has AI. These factors are restricting the growth of the automotive AI market, especially in APAC as it comprises cost-driven markets such as China and India. The companies covered in the automotive AI market are NVIDIA Corporation (US), Alphabet Inc. (US), Intel Corporation (US), IBM Corporation (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Harman International Industries Inc. (US), Xilinx Inc. (US), Qualcomm Inc. (US), Tesla Inc. (US), Volvo Car Corporation (Sweden), BMW AG (Germany), Audi AG (Germany), General Motors Company (US), Ford Motor Company (US), Toyota Motor Corporation (Japan), Hyundai Motor Corporation (South Korea), Uber Technologies Inc. (US), Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (Japan), Daimler AG (Germany), and Didi Chuxing (China). Some important start-ups of the automotive AI market have also been included: AImotive (Hungary), Nauto Inc. (US), nuTonomy (US), Argo AI (US), and drive.ai (US).

A comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market have been delivered through this Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive market report. The market research and analysis performed in this business report assists clients to forecast investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product. The market is greatly transforming because of the moves of the key players & brands including developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions that in turn changes the view of the global face of industry.

Table of Contents: Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

