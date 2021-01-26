Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market 2021-28 ballooning growth with Alphabet (Google), Toyota Motor Corporation, IBM, Samsung, Microsoft, Intel, Micron, Amazon Web Services, Tesla, Qualcomm, BMW

Artificial intelligence is one of the new keys to success in the automotive industry from enabling autonomous vehicles to transforming research, design and manufacturing processes. Auto makers around the world recognize that these smarter vehicles are clearly the future, and they know they can’t get there without AI.

Currently, AI is being implemented in automotive manufacturing, including design, supply chain, production, and post-production. In addition, AI is being implemented in ‘driver assistance’ and ‘driver risk assessment’ systems, which is transforming the transportation sector.

AI is used to enable the cars to navigate through the traffic and handle complex situations. Also, with a combined AI software and other IoT sensors, such as cameras, it becomes easier to ensure proper and safe driving.

A new market report documentation has been added with extensive research elements, evaluating the diverse growth propellants in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market.

Key Players:

Alphabet (Google), Toyota Motor Corporation, IBM, Samsung, Microsoft, Intel, Micron, Amazon Web Services, Tesla, Qualcomm, BMW

Owing to the sudden onset of dynamic macro-economic factors such as the outrage of COVID-19, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive market has been thoroughly affected by the current developments, thus manifesting in a myriad alterations and tangible deviations from the regular growth course of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive market.

A thorough analytical review of the pertinent growth trends influencing the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive market has been demonstrated in the report to affect unbiased and time-efficient business discretion amongst various leading players, seeking a strong footing in the competitive landscape of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive market, which regularly gets influenced in a major way by the ongoing micro and macro-economic factors having a lingering set of implications on the growth trends of the aforementioned market.

Market Report Segmentation:

Type

Computer Vision

Context Awareness

Deep Learning

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Applications

Human Machine Interface (HMI)

Semi-Autonomous Vehicle

Autonomous Vehicle

The following sections of this versatile report on Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive market specifically sheds light on popular industry trends encompassing both market drivers as well as dominant trends that systematically affect the growth trajectory visibly. The report also sheds substantial light on all major key producers dominant in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive market, encompassing versatile details on facets such as production and capacity deductions.

Key Benefits:

The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current Market trends, forecasts, and market size from 2021 to 2028 to determine new opportunities.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry.

Top impacting factors & major investment are highlighted in the research.

The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned.

The market player positioning segment provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the market.

