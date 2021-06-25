Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Emotion Recognition Market Expands Footprints in United States 2021-2027 || CloudWalk Technology, CrowdEmotion, iFlytek, INTRAface

Latest added Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Emotion Recognition Vision Market research study by MarketDigits offers detailed product outlook and elaborates market review till 2027. The market Study is segmented by key regions that is accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is sharping its presence and some of the key players in the study are Apple Inc., Affectiva Inc., Microsoft Corporation, The International Business Machines Corporation, Beyond Verbal, CloudWalk Technology, CrowdEmotion, iFlytek, INTRAface, Kairos, Kairos AR, Inc., Noldus, nViso Sarl, Realeyes OU, Sight Corp., SoftBank Group, and Tobii AB. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.

The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Emotion Recognition Market is estimated reach US$ 2301.3 Million in 2027 growing at a CAGR of ~12.6% during the forecast period.

The Global Artificial Intelligence-Emotion Recognition Market report provides a holistic evaluation of the market. The report comprises various segments as well as an analysis of the trends and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market. These factors; the market dynamics, involves the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges through which the impact of these factors in the market is outlined. The drivers and restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market. The Global Artificial Intelligence-Emotion Recognition Market study provides an outlook on the development of the market in terms of revenue throughout the prognosis period.

What is Artificial Intelligence-Emotion Recognition?

Artificial Intelligence is the development of systems that can perform tasks that require human intelligence. It refers to the simulation of human intelligence in machines which allows it to think and act like humans. It is developed to make work and life more productive by understanding humans and their emotions. On the other hand, emotion recognition refers to the process of recognizing human emotions. Therefore, identifying human emotions with the help of AI is termed as artificial intelligence-emotion recognition.

Global Artificial Intelligence-Emotion Recognition Market Outlook

In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market.

The rise in the increasing demand for facial and speech-based emotion detection systems due to the analysis of emotional states is the major driver for the growth of the global Artificial Intelligence-Emotion Recognition market. Furthermore, technological advancements across the globe in IoT, AI, MI, Deep learning, etc. and growing need for socially intelligent artificial agents and enhanced productivity are also fueling the growth of this market. In addition to this, an increase in government initiatives to leverage this technology and growing partnerships worldwide is also expected to boost the growth of this market. However, high production costs, complex systems, and technical challenges are some of the factors which may restrain the growth of the market.

MarketDigits narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements which interests the client. The “Global Artificial Intelligence-Emotion Recognition Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide a classified data regarding latest trends in the market.

Global Artificial Intelligence-Emotion Recognition Market Competitive Landscape

The “Global Artificial Intelligence-Emotion Recognition Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as Microsoft, Softbank, Realeyes, INTRAface, Apple, IBM, Eyeris, BeyondVerbal, Affectiva, and KairosAR.

Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above-mentioned players globally.

Global Artificial Intelligence-Emotion Recognition Market Segment Analysis

Artificial Intelligence-Emotion Recognition Market is segmented into Type, End-Use, Vertical And Geography.

Global Artificial Intelligence-Emotion Recognition Market, By Type

• Facial Emotion Recognition

• Speech Emotion Recognition

Global Artificial Intelligence-Emotion Recognition Market, By End-Use

• Education

• Medical Care

• Wisdom Center

• Others

Global Artificial Intelligence-Emotion Recognition Market, By Vertical

• Entertainment

• Government

• Healthcare

• Retail

• Transportation

Global Artificial Intelligence-Emotion Recognition Market Geographic Scope

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

A comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market have been delivered through this Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Emotion Recognition market report. The market research and analysis performed in this business report assists clients to forecast investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product. The market is greatly transforming because of the moves of the key players & brands including developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions that in turn changes the view of the global face of industry.

Table of Contents: Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Emotion Recognition Market

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

