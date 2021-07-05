Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Overview, Business Opportunities, Size, Forecast-2021-2027 | Huawei Technologies (China), Qualcomm (US)
LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027“. This report offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset data reports also provide a 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. It sheds light on strategic production, revenue, and consumption trends for players to improve sales and growth in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market. Here, it focuses on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other significant factors of the business of the major players operating in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset market.
This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset market.
Top Companies/Manufacturers:
Huawei Technologies (China), Qualcomm (US), FinGenius (UK), General Vision (US), IBM Corporation (US), NVIDIA Corporation (US), Intel Corporation (US), MediaTek Inc (Taiwan), Inbenta Technologies (US), Cerebras Systems (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Samsung Electronics(South Korea), Advanced Micro Devices (US), Apple Inc (US), Numenta (US), Sentient Technologies (US), Google Inc (US)
Market Segment by Product Type:
Deep Learning
Neural networks
Natural language processing
Others Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset
Market Segment by Application:
Robotics
Consumer Electronics
Security systems
Automobile
Others
Get PDF Sample Copy of the Report Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset market
https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2455169/global-artificial-intelligence-ai-chipset-market
Do You Have Any Question Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert:
https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2455169/global-artificial-intelligence-ai-chipset-market
Competitive Landscape
Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset market.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset market
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Deep Learning
1.2.3 Neural networks
1.2.4 Natural language processing
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Robotics
1.3.3 Consumer Electronics
1.3.4 Security systems
1.3.5 Automobile
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Perspective (2016-2027)
2.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)
2.3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Industry Dynamic
2.3.1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Trends
2.3.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Drivers
2.3.3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Challenges
2.3.4 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Revenue
3.4 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Concentration Ratio
3.4.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Revenue in 2020
3.5 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.6 Key Players Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Product Solution and Service
3.7 Date of Enter into Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Breakdown Data by Type
4.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Breakdown Data by Application
5.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America
6.1 North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size (2016-2027)
6.2 North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size by Type
6.2.1 North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
6.2.2 North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
6.2.3 North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
6.3 North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size by Application
6.3.1 North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
6.3.3 North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
6.4 North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size by Country
6.4.1 North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
6.4.2 North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
6.4.3 United States
6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe
7.1 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size (2016-2027)
7.2 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size by Type
7.2.1 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
7.2.2 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
7.2.3 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size by Application
7.3.1 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
7.3.2 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
7.3.3 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size by Country
7.4.1 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
7.4.2 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 U.K.
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 Russia
7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific
8.1 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size (2016-2027)
8.2 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
8.3 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
8.4 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size by Region
8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size by Region (2022-2027)
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 Southeast Asia
8.4.7 India
8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size (2016-2027)
9.2 Latin America Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Latin America Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Latin America Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
9.2.3 Latin America Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
9.3 Latin America Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Latin America Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
9.3.2 Latin America Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
9.3.3 Latin America Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
9.4 Latin America Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size by Country
9.4.1 Latin America Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
9.4.2 Latin America Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
9.4.3 Mexico
9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa
10.1 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size (2016-2027)
10.2 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
10.3 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
10.4 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
10.4.3 Turkey
10.4.4 Saudi Arabia
10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles
11.1 Huawei Technologies (China)
11.1.1 Huawei Technologies (China) Company Details
11.1.2 Huawei Technologies (China) Business Overview
11.1.3 Huawei Technologies (China) Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Introduction
11.1.4 Huawei Technologies (China) Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Business (2016-2021)
11.1.5 Huawei Technologies (China) Recent Development
11.2 Qualcomm (US)
11.2.1 Qualcomm (US) Company Details
11.2.2 Qualcomm (US) Business Overview
11.2.3 Qualcomm (US) Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Introduction
11.2.4 Qualcomm (US) Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Business (2016-2021)
11.2.5 Qualcomm (US) Recent Development
11.3 FinGenius (UK)
11.3.1 FinGenius (UK) Company Details
11.3.2 FinGenius (UK) Business Overview
11.3.3 FinGenius (UK) Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Introduction
11.3.4 FinGenius (UK) Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Business (2016-2021)
11.3.5 FinGenius (UK) Recent Development
11.4 General Vision (US)
11.4.1 General Vision (US) Company Details
11.4.2 General Vision (US) Business Overview
11.4.3 General Vision (US) Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Introduction
11.4.4 General Vision (US) Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Business (2016-2021)
11.4.5 General Vision (US) Recent Development
11.5 IBM Corporation (US)
11.5.1 IBM Corporation (US) Company Details
11.5.2 IBM Corporation (US) Business Overview
11.5.3 IBM Corporation (US) Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Introduction
11.5.4 IBM Corporation (US) Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Business (2016-2021)
11.5.5 IBM Corporation (US) Recent Development
11.6 NVIDIA Corporation (US)
11.6.1 NVIDIA Corporation (US) Company Details
11.6.2 NVIDIA Corporation (US) Business Overview
11.6.3 NVIDIA Corporation (US) Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Introduction
11.6.4 NVIDIA Corporation (US) Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Business (2016-2021)
11.6.5 NVIDIA Corporation (US) Recent Development
11.7 Intel Corporation (US)
11.7.1 Intel Corporation (US) Company Details
11.7.2 Intel Corporation (US) Business Overview
11.7.3 Intel Corporation (US) Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Introduction
11.7.4 Intel Corporation (US) Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Business (2016-2021)
11.7.5 Intel Corporation (US) Recent Development
11.8 MediaTek Inc (Taiwan)
11.8.1 MediaTek Inc (Taiwan) Company Details
11.8.2 MediaTek Inc (Taiwan) Business Overview
11.8.3 MediaTek Inc (Taiwan) Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Introduction
11.8.4 MediaTek Inc (Taiwan) Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Business (2016-2021)
11.8.5 MediaTek Inc (Taiwan) Recent Development
11.9 Inbenta Technologies (US)
11.9.1 Inbenta Technologies (US) Company Details
11.9.2 Inbenta Technologies (US) Business Overview
11.9.3 Inbenta Technologies (US) Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Introduction
11.9.4 Inbenta Technologies (US) Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Business (2016-2021)
11.9.5 Inbenta Technologies (US) Recent Development
11.10 Cerebras Systems (US)
11.10.1 Cerebras Systems (US) Company Details
11.10.2 Cerebras Systems (US) Business Overview
11.10.3 Cerebras Systems (US) Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Introduction
11.10.4 Cerebras Systems (US) Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Business (2016-2021)
11.10.5 Cerebras Systems (US) Recent Development
11.11 Microsoft Corporation (US)
11.11.1 Microsoft Corporation (US) Company Details
11.11.2 Microsoft Corporation (US) Business Overview
11.11.3 Microsoft Corporation (US) Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Introduction
11.11.4 Microsoft Corporation (US) Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Business (2016-2021)
11.11.5 Microsoft Corporation (US) Recent Development
11.12 Samsung Electronics(South Korea)
11.12.1 Samsung Electronics(South Korea) Company Details
11.12.2 Samsung Electronics(South Korea) Business Overview
11.12.3 Samsung Electronics(South Korea) Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Introduction
11.12.4 Samsung Electronics(South Korea) Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Business (2016-2021)
11.12.5 Samsung Electronics(South Korea) Recent Development
11.13 Advanced Micro Devices (US)
11.13.1 Advanced Micro Devices (US) Company Details
11.13.2 Advanced Micro Devices (US) Business Overview
11.13.3 Advanced Micro Devices (US) Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Introduction
11.13.4 Advanced Micro Devices (US) Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Business (2016-2021)
11.13.5 Advanced Micro Devices (US) Recent Development
11.14 Apple Inc (US)
11.14.1 Apple Inc (US) Company Details
11.14.2 Apple Inc (US) Business Overview
11.14.3 Apple Inc (US) Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Introduction
11.14.4 Apple Inc (US) Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Business (2016-2021)
11.14.5 Apple Inc (US) Recent Development
11.15 Numenta (US)
11.15.1 Numenta (US) Company Details
11.15.2 Numenta (US) Business Overview
11.15.3 Numenta (US) Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Introduction
11.15.4 Numenta (US) Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Business (2016-2021)
11.15.5 Numenta (US) Recent Development
11.16 Sentient Technologies (US)
11.16.1 Sentient Technologies (US) Company Details
11.16.2 Sentient Technologies (US) Business Overview
11.16.3 Sentient Technologies (US) Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Introduction
11.16.4 Sentient Technologies (US) Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Business (2016-2021)
11.16.5 Sentient Technologies (US) Recent Development
11.17 Google Inc (US)
11.17.1 Google Inc (US) Company Details
11.17.2 Google Inc (US) Business Overview
11.17.3 Google Inc (US) Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Introduction
11.17.4 Google Inc (US) Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Business (2016-2021)
11.17.5 Google Inc (US) Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix
13.1 Research Methodology
13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.2 Data Source
13.2 Disclaimer
13.3 Author Details
About Us:
QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.