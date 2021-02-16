Artificial Intelligence & Advanced Machine learning market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 37.95% from 2020-2026

According to BlueWeave Consulting, The global Artificial Intelligence market & Advanced Machine has reached USD 29.8 Billion in 2019 and projected to reach USD 281.24 Billion by 2026 and anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 37.95% during the forecast period from 2020-2026, owing to increasing overall global investment in Artificial Intelligence Technology.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a computer science algorithm and analytics-driven approach to replicate human intelligence in a machine and Machine learning (ML) is an enhanced application of artificial intelligence, which allows software applications to predict the resulted accurately. The development of powerful and affordable cloud computing infrastructure is having a substantial impact on the growth potential of artificial intelligence and the advanced machine learning market. Besides, diversifying application areas of the technology, as well as a growing level of customer satisfaction by users of AI & ML services and products is another factor that is currently driving the Artificial Intelligence & Advanced Machine Learning market. Moreover, in the coming years, applications of machine learning in various industry verticals are expected to rise exponentially. Proliferation in data generation is another major driving factor for the AI & Advanced ML market. As natural learning develops, artificial intelligence and advanced machine learning technology are paving the way for effective marketing, content creation, and consumer interactions.

Growth drivers

Rising big data analytics and cloud computing

AI technology is driven by big data analytics, and cloud computing is helping to connect companies to follow, track, and interact with the consumers through effortless and cost-effective automated mechanisms. As natural learning evolves, AI technology is paving the way for effective marketing, consumer interactions, and content creation.

The rising trend of AI in machine learning and predictive analysis

Machine learning is estimated to drive the artificial intelligence and advanced machine learning market across the globe. Predictive analysis and machine learning and is rapidly used in retail, finance, and healthcare. Machine learning not only helps the companies to connect with the consumers but also predicts their next move and automates the purchasing on their behalf.

Restraints

Security and Privacy Issues

The security issues are the most significant concern in managing and maintaining business data. Data can be in danger due to loss of data, potential threats and data manipulation. Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning cause mispredictions or misclassifications due to malicious external influences, then it can cause enormous difficulties in real life.

Artificial Intelligence & Advanced Machine Learning Market: Competitive Landscape

The major market players in the Artificial Intelligence & Advanced Machine Learning market are ICarbonX, TIBCO Software Inc., SAP SE, Fractal Analytics Inc., Next IT, Iflexion, Icreon, Prisma Labs, AIBrain, Oracle Corporation, Quadratyx, NVIDIA, Inbenta, Numenta, Intel, Domino Data Lab, Inc., Neoteric, UruIT, Waverley Software, and Other Prominent Players are expanding their presence in the market by implementing various innovations and technology.

Recent Development:

In Feb 2020, Fractal Analytics Inc., a global leader in artificial intelligence and analytics, powering decision-making in Fortune 100 companies, has announced a technology partnership with ideaForge, a global leader in Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Technology. Both organizations will join hands to provide Artificial Intelligence-based drone solutions useful for crowd monitoring, people & objects detection, object tracking and triggering alerts for actions.

In April 2018, Fractal Analytics is funding the Qure.ai efforts and plans to invest up to $30 million over the next few years as Qure.ai launches AI system to read head CT scans and find abnormalities.

The objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the Global Artificial Intelligence & Advanced Machine Learning market size of the market, in terms of value.

To examine the careful market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms value, based on the region by segmenting the Global Artificial Intelligence & Advanced Machine Learning market into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa and their leading countries.

To outline, categorized and forecast the Global Artificial Intelligence & Advanced Machine Learning market based on the function, organization size, industry vertical, and region.

To examine competitive developments like technological advancement, services, and regulative framework within the Global Artificial Intelligence & Advanced Machine Learning Market.

To highlight the impact analysis of the factors, affecting the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares along with detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Years Considered Historical data – 2016-2019 Base Year – 2019 Forecast – 2020 – 2026 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Million/Billion Market Coverage U.S, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Japan, South Korea, China, India, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia Product/Service Segmentation By Function, By Organization Size, By Industry Vertical and Region Key Players ICarbonX, TIBCO Software Inc., SAP SE, Fractal Analytics Inc., Next IT, Iflexion, Icreon, Prisma Labs, AIBrain, Oracle Corporation, Quadratyx, NVIDIA, Inbenta, Numenta, Intel, Domino Data Lab, Inc., Neoteric, UruIT, Waverley Software, and Other Prominent Players

By Function

Manufacturing

Operations

Sales and Marketing

Customer Support

Research and Development

Others

By Organization Size

Small and Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

By Industry Vertical

Consumer Goods and Retail

Healthcare

Automotive

IT and Telecom

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

Government

Others (Education, Media and Entertainment etc.)

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

