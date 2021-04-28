Artificial Disc Market Analysis 2020-2027| Size, Share, Market Growth, Products, Emerging Trends, Strategies & Regional Analysis Report

Global Artificial Disc Market

Qualiket Research delivers a latest published report on Global Artificial Disc Market industry analysis and forecast 2020–2027 providing a key insights and competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The global Artificial Disc Market exhibit steady growth throughout the forecast period. Several market drivers and restraints are analysed in the report, which delivers readers with a clear image of what’s driving and what’s holding back the Artificial Disc Market. The historical trajectory of the market is examined in the report in the report in order to provide a basis for predictions regarding the market’s growth rate during the forecast period.

Artificial disc is commonly referred as spine arthroplasty device or disc prosthesis which is implanted into the spine to emulate functions of normal disc. That is made up of metal or biopolymer or a combination of both. Artificial disc is an alternative to spinal fusion for the surgical treatment of severe disc problems.

Increase in healthcare expenditure is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global artificial disc market growth. Furthermore, increase in disposable income will have the positive impact on market growth. Moreover, rise in prevalence of degenerative disc diseases and demand for non-invasive procedures which is expected to propel the market growth during this forecast period. In addition to that, growing number of surgeries and the availability of number of products will drive the market growth. Also, increase in approval for new products by regularity authority will fuel the market growth. For instance, in February 2019, OrthoFix received FDA approval for its M6-C Artificial Disc which is used to treat Cervical Disc degeneration.

However, high cost of implants is the challenging factor which is expected to hinder the global artificial disc market growth. Also, lack of reimbursement for disc replacement will obstruct the market growth.

Market Segmentation

Global Artificial Disc Market is segmented into type such as Lumbar Artificial Disc, and Cervical Artificial Disc. Further, market is segmented into material such as Metal-On-Biopolymer, and Metal-On-Metal.

Also, Global Artificial Disc Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Research Methodology

The market report has been accumulated with the assistance of many primary (interviews, surveysobservations,) and secondary (journals, industrial databases,) sources to distinguish and gather proper information for this broadcommercial, market-oriented, and technical estimation. Porter’s Five Force Model has been implementedto determinethe market assessment precisely and to verify the several strengths, and weaknesses, along with opportunities, and threats (SWOT analysis), and multiple quantitative and qualitative study related with the market.

The key regional markets are listed to give players an idea of where each region is soaring & what needs attention in target markets. Regional strategies & product formulations can be based on this detailed analysis, as the factors making the market tick in particular regions are analysed in the report, leading to a comprehensive understanding of the Artificial Disc Market.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as B. Braun Melsungen AG, Johnson & Johnson, Globus Medical Inc., Spinal Kinetics Inc., K2M Inc., Simplify Medical Inc., AxioMed LLC, Medtronic PLC., Nuvasive Inc, and Stryker Corporation

