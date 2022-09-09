Dori simply turned playable in Genshin Affect 3.0. Naturally, some gamers may be scrambling for an honest construct on her (artifacts, weapons, and staff comps). Primarily based on first impressions, it could seem as if a assist construct is greatest fitted to her total package.

Preserve a number of elements in thoughts:

She’s not notably good in terms of Electro utility

Her therapeutic is predicated on her max HP

Her C2’s DMG is predicated on her ATK stat

Her total DPS is reasonably restricted

Dori’s therapeutic is her important promoting level in Genshin Affect, so it is price maximizing her HP at any time when potential.

Genshin Affect Dori construct (Artifacts, weapons, and staff comps)

The primary character for this information (Picture through HoYoverse)

Be aware: There might be a number of choices underneath every part, as not all people has entry to every little thing in Genshin Affect. Fortunately, Dori has loads of finances choices at her disposal.

Finest artifacts

A 2-piece Emblem of Severed Destiny is nice as a result of it offers +20% Vitality Recharge (Picture through HoYoverse)

Listed below are some typically good artifacts to make use of on her in Genshin Affect:

2-piece Emblem of Severed Destiny

2-piece Ocean-Hued Clam

2-piece or 4-piece Maiden’s Beloved

2-piece Tenacity of the Millileth

A 4-piece Ocean-Hued Clam set is not that nice on Dori for the reason that explosion injury is reasonably unimpressive on account of her concentrate on single goal therapeutic. The primary stats to go for are HP and Vitality Recharge, though CRIT Charge is an alternative choice for individuals who want to use the Favonius Greatsword.

In any other case, these artifacts primarily concentrate on both her therapeutic effectivity or Vitality Recharge.

Finest Weapons

Favonius Greatsword is a superb choice (Picture through HoYoverse)

Listed below are some typically good weapons to think about:

The Bell: Good for HP builds that have already got loads of Vitality Recharge

Good for HP builds that have already got loads of Vitality Recharge Favonius Greatsword: Nice assist Claymore that additional accents her battery capabilities

Nice assist Claymore that additional accents her battery capabilities Forest Regalia: Craftable 4-star Claymore that offers Vitality Recharge

Craftable 4-star Claymore that offers Vitality Recharge Katsuragikiri Nagamasa: One other craftable 4-star Claymore with Vitality Recharge

One other craftable 4-star Claymore with Vitality Recharge Sacrificial Greatsword: Doubtlessly permits a reset of her Elemental Ability

Doubtlessly permits a reset of her Elemental Ability Skyward Pleasure: Primarily for Vitality Recharge and rising her restricted DPS capabilities

All these weapons, besides The Bell, give Vitality Recharge, which is extraordinarily worthwhile in making certain she will be able to spam her Elemental Burst on cooldown. If Genshin Affect gamers need one other HP Claymore that is not The Bell, then Ferrous Shadow may suffice as an much more finances choice.

Finest staff comps

An instance of staff comp for her in Genshin Affect (Picture through HoYoverse)

Dori’s important advantages to a staff are her nice single-target therapeutic and being a battery. If her allies do not want these attributes, then that is not staff comp for her.

Listed below are examples of teammates that recognize her property:

Electro-Charged: Kazuha, Xingqiu, and Beidou

Kazuha, Xingqiu, and Beidou F2P finances: Bennett, Xingqiu, and Dendro Traveler

Bennett, Xingqiu, and Dendro Traveler Superconduct: Eula, Beidou, and Rosaria

Eula, Beidou, and Rosaria Catalyze: Collei, Tighnari, and Fischl

There are extra groups to think about, however this character was simply launched on the day this text was written. The primary elements of searching for staff comp involving her are:

Does that staff want therapeutic?

Would Kuki Shinobi be a greater match than Dori?

Would a special battery and healer (like Diona) fulfill that function higher?

Does the staff want an Electro consumer that may simply unfold Electro?

If the reply to the final three questions is “sure,” then Dori is not the most suitable choice for that staff.



LIVE POLL Q. Do you assume Dori is an efficient character? 0 votes thus far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul









Coming quickly!













