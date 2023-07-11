Artifacts Stolen From Kenya Decades Ago Are Returned

All through the Nineteen Eighties, vigango, sacred picket memorial statues, had been stolen from Kenya, bought to artwork sellers and finally arrived at vacationer retailers and museums.

Now, as a part of a unbroken effort to repatriate these looted cultural artifacts, officers from the Illinois State Museum and different museums and universities will go to Nairobi this week for a ceremony to acknowledge the return of the vigango to the Nationwide Museums of Kenya.

Typically as tall as seven toes, the vigango had been usually erected in entrance of a homestead in reminiscence of a male elder within the Mijikenda neighborhood who had died. The memorials weren’t meant to be moved.

“These things are sacred and inalienable from the individuals who created them,” Brooke Morgan, a curator of anthropology on the museum, stated in an announcement. “Separating vigango from their rightful homeowners harms the religious well-being of the entire neighborhood.”