Articulated Robots Market 2021 by Key Players, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026 (Based on COVID-19 Impact Analysis)

The revenue of global articulated robots market to reach $62.0 billion by 2026 in terms of robot systems including hardware, software & service, representing a 2019-2026 CAGR of 12.9%. The annual shipment is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 15.78% during the same period, advancing to 651.4 thousand units in 2026.

Highlighted with 36 tables and 131 figures, this 238-page report Global Articulated Robots Market by Subsystem, Function, Component, Payload, Industry Vertical, and Region 2015-2026: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global articulated robots market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2015-2017, revenue estimates for 2018, and forecasts from 2019 till 2026. (Please note: Before delivery, the report will be updated so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers the next 5-10 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global articulated robots market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Subsystem, Function, Component, Payload, Industry Vertical, and Region.

Based on subsystem, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Hardware

Software

Services

Based on function, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and unit shipment for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Soldering & Welding

Material Handling

Assembling & Disassembling

Painting & Dispensing

Milling & Grinding

Cutting & Processing

Others

Based on component, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Robot Controller Unit

Robotic Arm

End Effector

Drive

Sensors

Power Supply

Motors

Others

Based on payload, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

<20 KG

20-80 KG

80-300 KG

>300 KG

Based on application in industrial verticals, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and unit shipment for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Metal & Machinery

Chemicals, Rubber & Plastics

Medical & Pharmaceutical

Food & Agriculture

Others

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Taiwan, India, and Rest of APAC)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

RoW (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue and unit shipment are available for 2015-2026. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national/local markets by Function and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global articulated robots market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMDâ€™s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players:

ABB Ltd.

Adept Technology Inc.

Comau S.p.A

Daihen Corp.

Denso Wave Inc.

Ellison Technologies Inc.

Epson Robotics

Fanuc Corp.

Genmark Automation, Inc.

Kawasaki Robotics Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Nachi Fujikoshi Corp.

Panasonic Corporation (Activelink)

Pari Robotics

Rethink Robotics, Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schunk GmbH

Staubli International AG

Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd.

Universal Robots

Yamaha Robotics

Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Major Point of TOC:

Table of Contents

1 Introduction 8

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope 8

1.1.1 Industry Definition 8

1.1.2 Research Scope 10

1.2 Research Methodology 12

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology 12

1.2.2 Market Assumption 13

1.2.3 Secondary Data 13

1.2.4 Primary Data 13

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design 14

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation 15

1.2.7 Research Limitations 16

1.3 Executive Summary 17

2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis 20

2.1 Market Size and Forecast 20

2.2 Major Growth Drivers 24

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges 28

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends 30

2.5 Porterâ€™s Fiver Forces Analysis 33

3 Segmentation of Global Market by Subsystem 37\

3.1 Market Overview by Subsystem 37

3.2 Global Hardware Market for Articulated Robots 2015-2026 40

3.3 Global Software Market for Articulated Robots 2015-2026 41

3.4 Global Service Market for Articulated Robots 2015-2026 42

4 Segmentation of Global Market by Function 43

4.1 Market Overview by Function 43

4.2 Global Soldering & Welding Articulated Robots Market 2015-2026 46

4.3 Global Material Handling Articulated Robots Market 2015-2026 48

4.4 Global Assembling & Disassembling Articulated Robots Market 2015-2026 50

4.5 Global Painting & Dispensing Articulated Robots Market 2015-2026 52

4.6 Global Milling & Grinding Articulated Robots Market 2015-2026 54

4.7 Global Cutting & Processing Articulated Robots Market 2015-2026 56

4.8 Global Market of Other Robot Functions 2015-2026 58

5 Segmentation of Global Market by Component 60

5.1 Market Overview by Component 60

5.2 Global Robot Controller Unit Market for Articulated Robots 2015-2026 63

5.3 Global Robotic Arm Market for Articulated Robots 2015-2026 64

5.4 Global End Effector Market for Articulated Robots 2015-2026 65

5.5 Global Drive Market for Articulated Robots 2015-2026 66

5.6 Global Sensors Market for Articulated Robots 2015-2026 67

5.7 Global Power Supply Market for Articulated Robots 2015-2026 68

5.8 Global Motors Market for Articulated Robots 2015-2026 69

5.9 Global Market of Other Articulated Robot Components 2015-2026 70

6 Segmentation of Global Market by Payload 71

6.1 Market Overview by Payload 71

6.2 Global Market of Articulated Robots with <20 KG Payload 2015-2026 74

6.3 Global Market of Articulated Robots with 20-80 KG Payload 2015-2026 75

6.4 Global Market of Articulated Robots with 80-300 KG Payload 2015-2026 76

6.5 Global Market of Articulated Robots with >300 KG Payload 2015-2026 77

7 Segmentation of Global Market by Industry Vertical 78

7.1 Market Overview by Industry Vertical 78

7.2 Global Articulated Robots Market for Automotive Industry 2015-2026 81

7.3 Global Articulated Robots Market for Electrical & Electronics Industry 2015-2026 83

7.4 Global Articulated Robots Market for Metal & Machinery Industry 2015-2026 85

7.5 Global Articulated Robots Market for Chemicals, Rubber & Plastics Industry 2015-2026 87

7.6 Global Articulated Robots Market for Medical & Pharmaceutical Industry 2015-2026 89

7.7 Global Articulated Robots Market for Food & Agriculture Industry 2015-2026 91

7.8 Global Articulated Robots Market for Other Industries 2015-2026 93

8 Segmentation of Global Market by Region 95

8.1 Geographic Market Overview by Region 2015-2026 95

8.2 North America Market 2015-2026 by Country 101

8.2.1 Overview of North America Market 101

8.2.2 U.S. Market 105

8.2.3 Canadian Market 110

8.3 European Market 2015-2026 by Country 114

8.3.1 Overview of European Market 114

8.3.2 Germany 118

8.3.3 UK 122

8.3.4 France 124

8.3.5 Spain 126

8.3.6 Italy 128

8.3.7 Rest of European Market 132

8.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2015-2026 by Country 135

8.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market 135

8.4.2 Japan 140

8.4.3 China 144

8.4.4 Taiwan 148

8.4.5 India 152

8.4.6 South Korea 154

8.4.7 Rest of APAC Region 158

8.5 Latin America Market 2015-2026 by Country 161

8.5.1 Argentina 165

8.5.2 Brazil 167

8.5.3 Mexico 169

8.5.4 Rest of Latin America Market 172

8.6 Rest of World Market 2015-2026 by Country 174

8.6.1 UAE 178

8.6.2 Saudi Arabia 180

8.6.3 Qatar 182

8.6.4 Other National Markets 184

9 Competitive Landscape 185

9.1 Overview of Key Vendors 185

9.2 Company Profiles 188

10 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management 232

10.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market 232

10.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs) 235

RELATED REPORTS AND PRODUCTS 238

