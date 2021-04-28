Articulated Robot Market Trends 2021 | Industry Growth, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope 2026 | IMARC Group
According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Articulated Robot Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global articulated robot market to grow at a CAGR of around 9% during 2021-2026.
An articulated robot is an industrial robot that consists of rotary joints powered by servo motors to allow a full range of motion. It is commonly utilized fo`r performing a variety of processes, such as wielding, assembling, painting, material handling, dispensing, and loading/unloading. Articulated robots are highly durable, cost-effective, and generate precise output. On account of these benefits, they are widely adopted across the aerospace, automotive, and electronics industries.
Market Trends
The growth of the global articulated robot market can be attributed to the rising establishment of smart factories and the emerging trend of factory automation. Additionally, the growing need for operational efficiency in assembly lines is catalyzing the employment of these robots across industries, which, in turn, is creating a positive outlook for the market. Articulated robots also provide flexibility within production operations with a high payload capacity, which is contributing to their increasing demand for performing industrial tasks. Other factors, including significant growth in the automotive and electronics manufacturing services (EMS) industries, are further escalating the demand for articulated robots across the globe.
Articulated Robot Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- ABB Ltd.
- American Robot Corporation
- Aurotek Corporation
- Denso Wave Incorporated
- Fanuc Corporation
- Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.
- Kuka Aktiengesellschaft
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp.
- Nimak GmbH
- Seiko Epson Corporation
- Yaskawa Electric Corporation
The report has segmented the market on the basis of payload, function, type, component, end use industry and region.
Breakup by Payload:
- Upto 16 Kg
- 16 to 60 Kg
- 60 to 225 Kg
- More Than 225 Kg
Breakup by Function:
- Handling
- Welding
- Dispensing
- Assembling
- Others
Breakup by Type:
- 4-Axis or Less
- 5-Axis
- 6-Axis or More
Breakup by Component:
- Controller
- Arm
- End Effector
- Drive
- Sensor
- Others
Breakup by End Use Industry:
- Automotive
- Electrical and Electronics
- Chemicals, Rubber and Plastics
- Metal and Machinery
- Food and Beverages
- Precision Engineering and Optics
- Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
