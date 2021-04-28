Articulated Robot Market Trends 2021 | Industry Growth, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope 2026 | IMARC Group

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Articulated Robot Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global articulated robot market to grow at a CAGR of around 9% during 2021-2026.

An articulated robot is an industrial robot that consists of rotary joints powered by servo motors to allow a full range of motion. It is commonly utilized fo`r performing a variety of processes, such as wielding, assembling, painting, material handling, dispensing, and loading/unloading. Articulated robots are highly durable, cost-effective, and generate precise output. On account of these benefits, they are widely adopted across the aerospace, automotive, and electronics industries.

Market Trends

The growth of the global articulated robot market can be attributed to the rising establishment of smart factories and the emerging trend of factory automation. Additionally, the growing need for operational efficiency in assembly lines is catalyzing the employment of these robots across industries, which, in turn, is creating a positive outlook for the market. Articulated robots also provide flexibility within production operations with a high payload capacity, which is contributing to their increasing demand for performing industrial tasks. Other factors, including significant growth in the automotive and electronics manufacturing services (EMS) industries, are further escalating the demand for articulated robots across the globe.

Articulated Robot Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

ABB Ltd.

American Robot Corporation

Aurotek Corporation

Denso Wave Incorporated

Fanuc Corporation

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Kuka Aktiengesellschaft

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp.

Nimak GmbH

Seiko Epson Corporation

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

The report has segmented the market on the basis of payload, function, type, component, end use industry and region.

Breakup by Payload:

Upto 16 Kg

16 to 60 Kg

60 to 225 Kg

More Than 225 Kg

Breakup by Function:

Handling

Welding

Dispensing

Assembling

Others

Breakup by Type:

4-Axis or Less

5-Axis

6-Axis or More

Breakup by Component:

Controller

Arm

End Effector

Drive

Sensor

Others

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Chemicals, Rubber and Plastics

Metal and Machinery

Food and Beverages

Precision Engineering and Optics

Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

