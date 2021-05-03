Articulated Robot Market Size Advanced Technologies & Growth Opportunities in Global Industry By 2027
The research and analysis conducted in Articulated Robot Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Articulated Robot industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Articulated Robot Market report is provided that covers many work areas.
Global Articulated Robot Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 11.09 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 38.17 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 16.71% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising automation is the major factor for the growth of this market.
Articulated robots are those industrial robots with rotatory joints so that they can perform any movement correctly and repeatedly. They are usually used in the manufacturing industry so that they can perform function like welding, sealing, picking, assembling, painting etc. they are usually powered by electric motors. Growth in the manufacturing industry is the major factor fuelling the growth of this market.
Download Sample Copy of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-articulated-robot-market&somesh
Market Drivers:
- Rising investment in automation industry is driving the growth of this market
- Increasing prevalence for SMEs is another factor driving the growth of this market.
Market Restraints:
- High installation cost is restraining the growth of this market
- Increasing demand for safely handle industrial-grade operations is another factor driving the growth of this market.
Segmentation: Global Articulated Robot Market
By Payload
- Up to 16.00 Kg
- 01–60.00 Kg
- 01–225.00 Kg
- More Than 225.00 Kg
By Function
- Handling
- Welding
- Dispensing
- Assembly
- Processing
- Others
By Industry
- Automotive
- Electrical and Electronics
- Metals and Machinery
- Chemicals
- Rubber, and Plastics
- Food & Beverages
- Precision Engineering and Optics
- Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics
- Others
By Type
- 4-Axis or Less
- 5-Axis
- 6-Axis or More
By Subsystem
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
By Component
- Robot Controller Unit
- Robotic Arm
- End Effector
- Drive, Sensors
- Power Supply
- Motors
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In April 2019, Hitachi Ltd, announced that they are going to acquire JR Automation Technologies, LLC so that they can enter into SI business in North America. The main aim of the acquisition is to strengthen their position in the global market. This will also help the company to use the technologies of the JR so that they can provide new products and services to their customers.
- In April 2017, TAL Manufacturing Solutions announced the launch of their new robot TAL Brabo which is specially designed for the manufacturing purposes. This new robot will increase the productivity by 15-30% in just 15-18 months. It can perform time consuming, dangerous and high volume tasks and can be used in the industries like electronics, machines, software, plastic, aerospace etc.
Competitive Analysis: Global Articulated Robot Market
Global articulated robot market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of articulated robot market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.
New Business Strategies, Challenges & Policies are mentioned in Table of Content, Request FREE TOC at @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-articulated-robot-market&somesh
Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Articulated Robot Market
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global articulated robot market are ABB, Omron Corporation, Comau, DAIHEN Corporation, DENSO WAVE INCORPORATED, Ellison Technologies, Inc., Epson America, Inc., FANUC CORPORATION, Genmark Automation, Inc., Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, NACHI-FUJIKOSHI CORP., Panasonic Corporation, Rethink Robotics, Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Automation, Inc., SCHUNK GmbH & Co. KG., Stäubli International AG., TOSHIBA MACHINE CO.,LTD, Universal Robots, YRG Inc., YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION.
Key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the all inclusive Articulated Robot report. This report aims to examine the market with respect to general market conditions, market improvement, market scenarios, development, cost and profit of the specified market regions, position and comparative pricing between major players. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, market size, sales volume, leading segments and geographical analysis. Global Articulated Robot market report contains comprehensive and thorough insights which are based on business intelligence.
Major Highlights of Articulated Robot market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:
The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Articulated Robot market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Articulated Robot market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Articulated Robot market.
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
- Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects
- Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
- Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment
- Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
- Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
Table of Content:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 15: MARKET TRENDS
PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES
PART 18: APPENDIX
Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-articulated-robot-market&somesh
About Us:
An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!
Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with an unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge Market Research provides appropriate solutions to complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.
Contact:
US: +1 888 387 2818
UK: +44 208 089 1725
Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475