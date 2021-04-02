Articulated Robot Market Report 2021 | Size, Share, Industry Trends, Top Companies, Investment, Growth, Innovation and Forecast 2026
According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Articulated Robot Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global articulated robot market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.
An articulated robot is a programmable machine with a minimum of two rotary joints to facilitate a complete range of motion. It is employed in various industrial processes, such as material handling, assembling, welding, dispensing, etc. These robots enhance operational efficiency and handle massive products or materials that are unsafe or difficult for humans. Articulated robots are reliable, highly durable, cost-effective, and require minimal rest. As a result, they are extensive used across various industries, including automotive, aerospace, and electronics.
Market Trends
The significant growth in factory automation is driving the demand for articulated robots. These robots offer high payload capacity and conveniently handle tasks with high speed and precision. Additionally, the growing electronics manufacturing services (EMS) industry utilizes these robots extensively for various functions, such as palletizing and welding, with improved positional capabilities and repeatability. The market is further catalyzed by their functional features, such as managing the minutest electronic components, reducing the installation time and expenses of implementing robotic solutions. Furthermore, the rising adoption of industrial robots, proliferating automotive industry, and product innovations, such as soft and vacuum grippers for handling fragile products, are also projected to drive the market growth.
Articulated Robot Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- ABB Ltd.
- American Robot Corporation
- Aurotek Corporation
- Denso Wave Incorporated
- Fanuc Corporation
- Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.
- Kuka Aktiengesellschaft (Midea Group)
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp.
- Nimak GmbH
- Seiko Epson Corporation
- Yaskawa Electric Corporation
The report has segmented the market on the basis of payload, function, type, component, end use industry and region.
Breakup by Payload:
- Upto 16 Kg
- 16 to 60 Kg
- 60 to 225 Kg
- More Than 225 Kg
Breakup by Function:
- Handling
- Welding
- Dispensing
- Assembling
- Others
Breakup by Type:
- 4-Axis or Less
- 5-Axis
- 6-Axis or More
Breakup by Component:
- Controller
- Arm
- End Effector
- Drive
- Sensor
- Others
Breakup by End Use Industry:
- Automotive
- Electrical and Electronics
- Chemicals, Rubber and Plastics
- Metal and Machinery
- Food and Beverages
- Precision Engineering and Optics
- Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2014-2019)
- Market Outlook (2020- 2025)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
