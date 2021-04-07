Articulated Robot Market Applications, Business Strategies, Opportunities, Growth, Challenges, Business Trends and Forecast 2028

Articulated robots are robots whose arms have a smallest of three rotary joints. Articulated robots have made the industrial manufacturing procedure fast and precise. They are utilized in industries for several implementations involving material handling, welding, load/unload, bin picking, assembly, processing, washing, and painting amongst others. Articulated robots provide the production efficacy to industries as they can deal with the products which are too heavy and dangerous for humans to handle and the robots can work with minimal rest in comparison to the humans. Articulated robots are exceptionally durable, produce detailed outputs for long-term processes and can achieve complex task on behalf of humans. The utilization of articulated robots in manufacture has led to the upsurge in the product quality as articulated robots offer more precise outputs than manual labour.

The articulated robot market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 24.54% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on gusseted bags market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

Factors such as the growing funds for the automation in industries, the rising need from SMEs in the emerging nations, because of the increase in the demand for the accurate operation in assembly lines, the amplified mechanisation and the increasing investment in the automation industry and the need for industrial robots is growing are the few factors expected to boost the growth of the articulated robot market in the forecast period.

Major Market Competitors/Players

The major players covered in the articulated robot market report are ABB, Omron Corporation, Comau, DAIHEN Corporation, DENSO WAVE INCORPORATED, Ellison Technologies, Inc., Epson America, Inc., FANUC CORPORATION, Genmark Automation, Inc., Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, NACHI-FUJIKOSHI CORP., Panasonic Corporation, Rethink Robotics, Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Automation, Inc., SCHUNK GmbH & Co. KG., Stäubli International AG., TOSHIBA MACHINE CO.,LTD, Universal Robots, YRG Inc., YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION., among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Segmentation : Global Articulated Robot Market

The articulated robot market is segmented on the basis of payload, function and industry. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Based on the payload, the articulated robot market is segmented into up to 16.00 kg, 16.01–60.00 kg, 60.01 – 225.00 kg, more than 225.00 kg.

Based on the function, the articulated robot market is segmented into handling, welding, dispensing, assembly, processing, others.

Based on the industry, the articulated robot market is segmented into automotive, electrical and electronics, metal and machinery, food and beverages, precision engineering and optics, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics, others.

Country Level Analysis

The Articulated Robot market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Articulated Robot market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Competitive Analysis

Articulated Robot market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Articulated Robot market.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Articulated Robot Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Articulated Robot market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Articulated Robot market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Articulated Robot market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

