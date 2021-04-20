Artichoke Market Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Threats, Trends, Applications, And Growth Forecast To 2027

The global artichoke market accounted for US$ 3,048.1 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account for US$ 4,464.1 Mn by 2027.

The Europe region held the largest market share in the global artichoke market. The production and consumption rate of artichokes is expanding rapidly, with Italy and Spain being the significant markets for the artichoke industry. The European artichoke market is primarily being driven by the growing demands for convenience food products. These countries are witnessing an upsurge in the middle-class and upper-middle-class population as well as growth in the food & beverage industry, which provides ample opportunities for the key artichoke market players. With increasing health consciousness among the consumers, the demand for artichoke in the region is expected to continue to grow over the projected period.

The market for global Artichoke is concentrated with some very well-established players. Some of the key players in the global artichokes market include Caprichos del Paladar, Agro T18 Italia Srl, Gaia Herbs, Master Fruit Srl, The Sa Marigosa Op, Ocean Mist, Herrawi Group, Ole, and among others.

Under the application segment, the food industry segment accounted for the largest share in the global artichokes market in 2018. Fresh or jarred artichokes are used in various cuisines especially in salads and pasta. They are also used in dips, tarts and as toppings in pizza or other food. They are boiled, steamed, grilled or roasted with sauces and flavors to make a variety of dishes especially in North Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, and Armenia. There are many traditional and authenticate artichokes home recipes particularly made in Italy, Spain, Turkey, Ireland, and Egypt. For instance, a common Italian artichoke stuffing dish uses a mixture of bread crumbs, garlic, oregano, parsley, grated cheese, and prosciutto or sausage. Apart from this, artichokes are also used in many street foods in these countries. However, the seasonal availability of fresh artichokes has raised the demand for frozen or processed artichokes which is expected to open new avenues for artichokes manufacturers.

The artichoke plant is a type of thorn, enduring blooms, and individual from the sunflower family, which is, for the most part, developed in the nations circumscribing Mediterranean district. It is generally eaten when flower buds are immature. The tender base part of the bud is fruity delightful which is cooked and eaten. Increasing focus on health and novelty food consumption among the people is the main consideration of driving the worldwide artichoke market. Owing to its healthful advantages, which incorporate elevated levels of chromium, antioxidants, fiber, folate, magnesium, and nutrient C has raised its demand among consumers in recent years. In addition, a number of medical research has been conducted to discover the medicinal properties of artichokes. Growing demand from end-user industries such as food, beverages, personal care, and the pharmaceutical industry is expected to propel the growth of the market.

The report segments the global artichokes market as follows:

Global Artichokes Market – By Origin

Organic

Conventional

Global Artichokes Market – By Product Type

Globe Artichokes Baby Anzio Big Heart Green Globe Others



Elongated Artichokes Siena Others



Global Artichokes Market – By Application

Liqueur

Food

Pharmaceutical

Others

Global Artichokes Market – By Geography



North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Russia Turkey Germany Ukraine Poland Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China Australia India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) Iran South Africa UAE Rest of Middle East and Africa

South America Chile Brazil Rest of South America (SAM)



