Arrests in Haiti – first vaccine shipment arrives | free press

Haitian head of state Jovenel Moïse was assassinated just over a week ago. More suspects are being arrested. In addition, the vaccine is finally arriving in the Caribbean country.

Port-au-Prince (AP) – Two other suspects have been arrested a week after the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse.

They were Haitians, in whose apartments numerous rifles, pistols, magazines and cartridges were found, as well as three fragmentation grenades, police said.

On Wednesday, Haiti also received the first 500,000 doses of corona vaccine through the UN Covax vaccination program, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). The vaccine from the manufacturer Moderna was therefore a donation from the US. So far, the poor Caribbean country has not yet been vaccinated against the corona virus. The number of infections has increased significantly recently.

Moise, 53, head of state was attacked and shot in his home on Wednesday night. His wife was seriously injured. Police say 26 Colombian mercenaries and two Americans of Haitian descent committed the murder. They pretended to be agents of the US anti-drug agency DEA.

The two American citizens and 18 of the Colombians were arrested and three more Colombians were killed. The other five South Americans and others involved, including an ex-senator, were searched. Police officers responsible for the president’s security were also investigated. Four of them are in isolation, it said Wednesday.

A Haiti-born doctor living in the United States was also arrested as an alleged mastermind. The 63-year-old is accused of hiring the Colombians through a Venezuelan private security firm in the US state of Florida. Despite all the arrests, many questions have remained unanswered so far.