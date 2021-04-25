Arrests and injured in clashes in Jerusalem | Free press

New riots, more injuries, more anger and anger: clashes broke out again between Arab youth and security forces in Jerusalem.

Jerusalem (AP) – New skirmishes in Jerusalem led to injuries and arrests on Saturday evening. Hundreds of Palestinians collided with police at the Damascus Gate to the Old City.

According to the police, the protesters threw stones and fire bottles. According to media reports, the security forces used sedation grenades. Unrest also broke out during the crossing from Kalandia to Ramallah.

According to the Palestinian Red Crescent rescue service, twelve Arab youths were injured. Israeli police said on Sunday that 17 suspects had been arrested that night.

After the start of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan on April 13, similar clashes had already occurred several times in Jerusalem. These are also seen as the trigger for new rocket attacks by militant Palestinians in the Gaza Strip on Israeli territory. As of Friday night, about 40 bullets had been fired at Israel from the Palestinian territory. The Israeli Air Force shelled facilities of Hamas that ruled the coastal strip. Sunday evening, however, it remained silent for the time being.

The riot in Jerusalem is believed to be triggered by Palestinian anger over Israeli police blocking measures in the Old City area during the month of Ramadan. However, the Muslim Friday prayer on the Temple Mount in the old city was peaceful.

The Temple Mount (Al-Haram al-Sharif / The Noble Sanctuary) with the Dome of the Rock and Al-Aqsa Mosque is the third holiest site in Islam. The site is also sacred to Jews as there were two Jewish temples, the last of which was destroyed by the Romans in 70. There are always arguments about the holy place.

