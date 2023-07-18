Arresting Putin in South Africa Would Risk War, President Says

The chief of South Africa mentioned that his nation would threat struggle with Russia if it arrested President Vladimir V. Putin at a diplomatic summit in Johannesburg subsequent month.

The revelation by President Cyril Ramaphosa, revealed in a courtroom affidavit made public on Tuesday, was the clearest indication but that South Africa was searching for any approach doable to keep away from arresting Mr. Putin when it hosts a long-planned assembly of the heads of state of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, a bloc often known as BRICS.

Mr. Putin is the topic of an arrest warrant on accusations associated to the struggle in Ukraine by the Worldwide Felony Court docket. The warrant makes South Africa, as a signatory to the courtroom, legally obliged to arrest the Russian president. Russia “has made it clear” that arresting Mr. Putin “can be a declaration of struggle,” Mr. Ramaphosa mentioned in his affidavit.

“It will be inconsistent with our Structure to threat participating in struggle with Russia,” Mr. Ramaphosa wrote within the 32-page affidavit.