Arrested for right-wing extremist threat emails from «NSU 2.0» | Free press

Wiesbaden / Berlin (dpa) – Successful investigation into the series of right-wing extremist threat letters “NSU 2.0”: a 53-year-old man was arrested in Berlin while searching an apartment.

The unemployed German is strongly suspected of having “ sent a series of threatening letters across the country since August 2018 under the synonym ‘NSU 2.0’ with inflammatory, insulting and threatening content, ” said the Frankfurt am Main prosecutor’s office and Hessian state crime. Office announced Tuesday night with. The chairman of the federal investigation department, Holger Münch, said in Berlin: “The suspect was arrested yesterday on the open computer.”

The sender identification “NSU 2.0” referred to the murderous acts of the terrorist group “National Socialist Underground” (NSU) between 2000 and 2007. The recipients of the threatening letters were mainly public figures, especially from the media world and politics, including members of the Bundestag and the Hessian Landtag.

The case was also difficult because it turned out that the perpetrator or perpetrators could have made use of insider information from the police. According to data from dpa, the arrested person would have received the information about the addressees from the authorities: he may have made appropriate inquiries about this by telephone, for example at the resident registration office. It was also said that the man could have obtained illegally distributed data from those affected through the Darknet.

The suspect had already been convicted in the past for numerous – including right-wing motivated – criminal offenses, according to the investigators. The data carriers seized during the search on Monday would now be evaluated. In addition, the suspicion of incitement, the use of symbols of unconstitutional organizations, the threat and the insult are investigated.

The alleged author of the threatening letters was never an employee of a police authority. Very complex and time-consuming joint investigative measures by the public prosecutor’s office and the Hessian State Crime Police would ultimately have led to the identification of the suspect.

In mid-March, Hesse’s Interior Minister Peter Beuth (CDU) reported a total of 133 threatening letters sent. The detectives would attribute 115 of these letters to the “NSU 2.0” crime complex. 18 letters are said to have been written and sent by freeriders. The recipients were predominantly people in public life, especially from politics and the media world. The 115 letters were addressed to 32 people and 60 institutions in a total of nine federal states and in Austria. They were usually sent by e-mail, but also by fax, text message and internet contact forms.

In July 2020, Hessian state police president Udo Münch resigned over the affair surrounding the impending emails. The addresses of the victims were requested on police computers. Frankfurt lawyer Seda Basay-Yildiz was also one of those affected. In early March, she said she had received more than a dozen “NSU 2.0” threatening letters. Comedian Idil Baydar and current left-wing party leader Janine Wissler, from Frankfurt, were also victims.

According to the Ministry of the Interior, there are a total of three identified questions from Hessian police computers in the crime complex «NSU 2.0». In addition to an unauthorized search in the first Frankfurt police station in August 2018, unauthorized searches were made in the spring of 2019 and in February last year from two different police stations in Wiesbaden.

Interior Minister Beuth sees the arrest, according to previous knowledge, relieved by the Hessian police. “The threatening letters had very serious suspicion among the police,” he said. “As far as we now know, a Hessian police officer was never responsible for the” NSU 2.0 “menacing mail series.” At the same time, the minister assured that further lessons would be drawn from the case for the security authorities. “The investigation will continue with the same persistence and rigor that has now led to success.”

A team led by Special Police Detective Hanspeter Mener had “left no stone unturned for ten months to pull the alleged perpetrator out of the Darknet’s anonymity,” Beuth said. Hesse’s Justice Minister Eva Kühne-Hörmann (CDU) also spoke of an excellent step to clarify the range of threats. If the urgent suspicion is confirmed, it will be great news for the victims and civilians in the country. “Hatred, agitation and threats will not prevail.”

Terrorists Uwe Mundlos and Uwe Böhnhardt, who murdered ten people between 2000 and 2007, called themselves “NSU”. There were eight small entrepreneurs of Turkish descent and one of Greek descent, and a policewoman. Your accomplice Beate Zschäpe was convicted in 2018. The lawyer Basay-Yildiz had assisted the families of the victims during the trial of the murders.