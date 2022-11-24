Arrest warrant issued for friend of Shanquella Robinson, Mexican prosecutor says

An arrest warrant has been issued within the loss of life of Shanquella Robinson, a Charlotte girl killed whereas vacationing in Mexico, in accordance with a Mexican prosecutor and confirmed by ABC Information.

Daniel de la Rosa Anaya, a prosecutor for the state of Baja California Sur, advised ABC a buddy of Robinson’s “who’s the direct aggressor” is being sought by worldwide authorities on costs of femicide.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Police report, post-mortem current completely different variations of Shanquella Robinson’s loss of life in Mexico

“This case is totally clarified, we also have a court docket order, there’s an arrest warrant issued for the crime of femicide to the detriment of the sufferer and in opposition to an alleged perpetrator, a buddy of her who’s the direct aggressor,” de la Rosa Anaya advised ABC Information. “Truly it wasn’t a quarrel, however as a substitute a direct aggression.”

“We’re finishing up all of the pertinent procedures such because the Interpol alert and the request for extradition to the US of America. It’s about two People, the sufferer and the wrongdoer.”

Authorities haven’t recognized who they’re working to arrest right now.

Michael Lettieri, an skilled on femicide in Mexico, mentioned when a lady is killed within the nation, authorities are sometimes required to open the investigation as a femicide. From there, they appear into whether or not she was killed for causes resulting from her gender or if there have been particular circumstances, equivalent to home violence.

ABC Information advised Robinson’s mother on Wednesday night that an arrest warrant had been issued within the case.

“I really feel so good, that’s a superb feeling,” Sallamondra Robinson mentioned. “That’s what now we have been ready for, for somebody to lastly be held accountable and arrested. I simply can’t anticipate justice to be served.”

Her dad and mom mentioned Robinson, 25, left for Cabo San Lucas with a number of associates on Oct. 28. A day later, she was lifeless, mentioned the state legal professional common in Mexico investigating the case.

PAST COVERAGE:

Story continues

At first, associates advised Robinson’s household she died of alcohol poisoning, however the post-mortem confirmed she died of a damaged neck and backbone.

Channel 9 obtained Robinson’s loss of life certificates. It lists the reason for loss of life as “extreme spinal twine harm and atlas luxation,” and says she died inside quarter-hour of harm. Alcohol poisoning is rarely talked about.

Within the field asking whether or not the loss of life was unintended or violent, the health worker wrote “sure.”

After her loss of life, video surfaced displaying a lady attacking Shanquella Robinson. Sallamondra Robinson, beforehand recognized the individuals within the video as the buddies her daughter accompanied on the journey to Cabo.

Whereas the unique supply of the video is unclear, Sallamondra Robinson believes it was taken throughout the Cabo journey. Within the video, an individual may be heard asking if Shanquella Robinson “may at the very least combat again.”

The U.S. State Division and FBI have additionally been concerned in investigating the case.

Robinson’s loss of life has drawn nationwide consideration. A GoFundMe for her household has raised greater than $370,000 together with contributions from a number of celebrities.

It is a creating story. Verify wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Police report, post-mortem current completely different variations of Shanquella Robinson’s loss of life in Mexico)