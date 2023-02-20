Arrest made in shooting death of Los Angeles Catholic auxiliary bishop

An arrest has been made in connection to the dying of Los Angeles Auxiliary Bishop David O’Connell, who was discovered useless in his Hacienda Heights residence on Saturday.

Los Angeles Sheriff’s Deputy Lizette Falcon advised the Related Press Monday morning an arrest was made and the Los Angeles Instances reported a person within the metropolis of Torrance was arrested, citing a legislation enforcement supply.

Authorities advised USA TODAY that Sheriff Robert Luna will maintain a press convention to announce the main points of the suspect and arrest at 12 p.m. PST.

The suspect is linked to a girl with entry to the bishop’s residence in Hacienda Heights, about 25 miles northeast of Torrance, the Los Angeles Instances reported.

The arrest comes lower than 24 hours after authorities mentioned the dying of the high-ranking Catholic Church was being investigated as a murder.

Los Angeles County Sheriff deputies guard the doorway to the road of Bishop David O’Connell’s residence in Hacienda Heights, Calif., on Sunday.

What we learn about O’Connell’s capturing dying

Murder detectives arrived on the residence in Hacienda Heights, about 15 miles east of downtown Los Angeles, Saturday afternoon to answer a “capturing dying investigation”. Officers discovered O’Connell with a gunshot wound and he was pronounced useless on the scene.

O’Connell, who was from Eire, was ordained as a priest for the Archdiocese of Los Angeles in 1979, the Vatican Information reported. Pope Francis appointed him Auxiliary Bishop of Los Angeles in June 2015.

Los Angeles Archbishop José H. Gomez mentioned in an announcement Sunday he was “deeply disturbed and saddened” to be taught O’Connell’s dying was being investigated as a murder and requested for prayers for his household.

“He was a peacemaker with a coronary heart for the poor and the immigrant, and he had a ardour for constructing a neighborhood the place the sanctity and dignity of each human life was honored and guarded,” Gomez mentioned in an announcement Saturday. “He was additionally pal, and I’ll miss him vastly.”

Plenty at church buildings throughout the area had been devoted to O’Connell on Sunday. Neighbors and parishioners left flowers and candles and prayed the rosary subsequent to police tape in Hacienda Heights. About 50 individuals prayed and sang in a vigil Sunday afternoon close to a part of the neighborhood surrounded by crime scene tape.

