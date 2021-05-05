Array Instruments Market Report: Size, Share, Latest Development, Trends, Top Key Players and Outlook 2025

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Array Instruments Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global array instruments market to exhibit strong growth during the next five years. Array instruments are devices that are used to collect microscopic spots of RNA, DNA, proteins, tissues, peptides, oligonucleotides, cells, and other compounds attached to a solid substrate. They are utilized in laboratories that quantitatively and simultaneously monitor the expression of multiple genes. The high-throughput approach of array technology helps to locate mutations and chromosomal expressions in a genotype, and measure and detect gene expressions at the messenger RNA (mRNA) or the protein level.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/array-instruments-market/requestsample

Market Trends

The primary factors driving the array instruments market are the emerging need for diagnosing cancer, post-natal and different metabolic diseases. These instruments assist in hybridization, coupling biomolecules to a platform, sample preparation for detection, data analysis, and scanning, which have increased their demand in recent times. Furthermore, governments across the globe have undertaken several initiatives to improve the healthcare infrastructure and increase investments in research and development (R&D) activities, which in turn have boosted the demand for array instruments. Moreover, the introduction of the latest technologies, such as microarray-based comparative genomic hybridization, has enhanced the process of single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) and offers accuracy and precision in disease diagnosis and drug discovery, which in turn is expected to provide a positive impact on the industry.

Competitive Landscape

The report has also examined the competitive landscape of global array instruments market.

Affymetrix Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Arrayit Corporation

Bio-RAD Laboratories

Inc. Illumina Inc.

Laboratory Corporation

Molecular Devices LLC

Raybiotech Inc.

Sigma Aldrich Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Segments of the Report:

Breakup by Application:

Molecular Biology

Cell Biology

Genetics

Molecular Pathology

Others

Breakup by Technology:

DNA Microarrays

Protein Microarrays

Cellular Microarrays

Tissue Microarrays

Breakup by End-User:

Research and Development Laboratories

Clinical Diagnostic Labs

Agriculture Research Centers

Veterinary Laboratories

Forensic Centers

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst for Customization and Download full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/array-instruments-market

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic. We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Related Report by IMARC Group:

Guidewires Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/guidewires-market

Remote Patient Monitoring Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/remote-patient-monitorning-market

Hemostats Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hemostats-market

Hospital Information System Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hospital-information-system-market

Hernia Repair Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hernia-repair-market

Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/intracranial-pressure-monitoring-market

Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/vital-signs-monitoring-devices-market

Telehealth Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/telehealth-market

Spa Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/spa-market

Capnography Devices Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/capnography-devices-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group