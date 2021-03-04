Arraial: This is the name of the new music publisher in Portugal

The first novelty will be presented this Friday, March 5th.

Domenico Lancellotti is the first publication.

Concerts and festivals have been canceled or postponed. New music was even made during times of a pandemic, but this is a sector that has felt the effects of Covid-19 with violence. However, there is room for novelty.

This is the case with the new Arraial publishing house, a bet by the Arruada agency that already works with artists with letters in national music, including Banda do Mar, Branko, Márcia, Cristina Branco or Dino D’Santiago.

The first novelty from Arraial will be the release of a single by Domenico Lancellotti, a Brazilian multi-instrumentalist who has worked with names known to the Portuguese public, such as Adriana Calcanhotto, Gal Costa or Caetano Veloso. It will be heard starting this Friday, March 5th.

Domenico Lancellotti’s album “Raio” will be released later this month on March 26th, followed by the EP by Churky and Rita Vian. The bet will be on digital launches at this point, not just because of the pandemic context, but also because of the paradigm shift the music world has seen over the past 15 years, with physical launches losing their preponderance to digital media.

Pedro Trigueiro, who was previously the director of Arruada, will also take control of Arraial.

Speaking to the magazine “Marketeer”, Pedro Trigueiro explained that this bet, which took place not only in times of pandemic but also in detention, was a natural step in a process that had been considered for some time.

“It’s the culmination of something we’ve already worked on. The executive production of several albums (Buraka Som Sistema, Banda do Mar, Regula, Cristina Branco) has been a reality for several years, and the dynamics of needs, options and strategies has already been anchored in the management we are in Arruada. It’s almost a natural process, ”he explained.