Arrábida Shopping receives free exhibition on the route from Vieira da Silva

The artist’s photobiographical journey was installed in the Pop Up Gallery on the 1st floor and will remain there until September 5th.

This Sunday, August 1st, ArrábidaShopping is presenting a photobiographical exhibition by Maria Helena Vieira da Silva, one of the most important Portuguese contemporary artists on the international art scene. Entry is free and the initiative will be installed in the Pop Up Gallery in the shopping center on the 1st floor.

“Photobiographical Path of Maria Helena Vieira da Silva” is an exhibition by the Arpad Szenes Foundation – Vieira da Silva and shows around 28 panels one meter wide and one meter long, which are intended to bring visitors closer to the artist’s life and work.

The photographs illustrate Vieira da Silva’s career and excerpts from letters that show some peculiarities of his path. There are also clippings from newspaper clippings that allude to certain phases of the artist’s life, as well as reproductions of sketches, sketches and works that shaped her path.

This exhibition is part of Sonae Sierra’s Cultura no Centro initiative, which aims to support national artists and cultural institutions. During the year 2021, in the centers managed by the group, there will be various activities and artistic movements to make culture accessible to all.

The exhibition can be seen in ArrábidaShopping until 5 September and can be viewed Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Saturdays and Sundays until 3:30 p.m. Entry is free and the Pop Up Gallery is on the 1st floor between Decenio and Mike Davis.