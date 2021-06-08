Aromatic Compounds Market 2021 by Key Players, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027 (Based on COVID-19 Impact Analysis)
Report Covers the Detailed Pre and Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Aromatic Compounds Market
This report contains market size and forecasts of Aromatic Compounds in global, including the following market information:, Global Aromatic Compounds Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions), Global Aromatic Compounds Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT), Global top five Aromatic Compounds companies in 2020 (%)
The global Aromatic Compounds market was valued at 170790 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 226160 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period., Research has surveyed the Aromatic Compounds manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:, Global Aromatic Compounds Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT), Global Aromatic Compounds Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), Benzene, Toluene, Xylenes, PAH, Others
Global Aromatic Compounds Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT), Global Aromatic Compounds Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Solvent, Additive, Organic Chemical, Other
Global Aromatic Compounds Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT), Global Aromatic Compounds Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%), North America, US, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Nordic Countries, Benelux, Rest of Europe, Asia, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Rest of Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa,
Competitor Analysis, The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:, Key companies Aromatic Compounds revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions), Key companies Aromatic Compounds revenues share in global market, 2020 (%), Key companies Aromatic Compounds sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT), Key companies Aromatic Compounds sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Sinopec, ExxonMobile, Total S.A., China National Petroleum, BP Chemicals, Shell, Reliance Industries, SK, Koch, Formosa Plastics, JX Nippon Oil&Energy, INEOS Group, ConocoPhillips, SABIC, LyondellBasell,
“