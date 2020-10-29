AROMATHERAPY MARKET GROWTH, INDUSTRY OUTLOOK: POST COVID-19 INVESTORS EYE BIGGER-THAN-EXPECTED | EDENS GARDEN, FRONTIER CO-OP., ROCKY MOUNTAIN OILS, LLC, PLANT THERAPY ESSENTIAL OILS
Aromatherapy Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 5.09 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 9.57 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.2% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing popularity of aromatherapy.
The Global Aromatherapy Market research report could be a skilled and in-depth study on this state of Market. The market Report also calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments. A detailed study of product image and specifications, revenue, cost, price, gross, capacity and production, company profiles, and contact information is distributed within the analysis of Global Aromatherapy Market business key manufacturer’s section. The report provides key statistics on the market status of international and regional Global Aromatherapy Market and could be a valuable supply of steerage and direction for corporations and people fascinated by the business.
Few of the major competitors currently working in the aromatherapy market are Young Living Essential Oils (US), dōTERRA (US), MOUNTAIN ROSE HERBS (US), Edens Garden (USA), Frontier Co-op. (Europe), Rocky Mountain Oils, LLC (USA), PLANT THERAPY ESSENTIAL OILS (US), Starwest Botanicals (US), Hopewell Essential Oils, North American Herb and Spice (USA), Nu Skin (US), Air Aroma (USA), Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (Japan), ZIJA INTERNATIONAL. ALL (US), G. Baldwin & Co. (UK), Ouwave Aroma Tech (shenzhen) CO. Ltd (China), Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd (Japan), Infocom Network Limited (India), ecoplanet (India), artnaturals (USA) and others.
Market Definition: Global Aromatherapy Market
Aromatherapy uses aromatic oils, and other aroma compounds for improving psychological or physical well-being. It is increasingly being used in homes such as relaxation and sleep, mood enhancement, cold and flu relief, and pain relief.
In US There is no certification for aromatherapists. However, there are over 2,000 clinical aromatherapists who prescribe aromatherapy for all kinds of ailments, including acne, fungus, asthma, allergies, and constipation.
Key Developments in the Market:
- In April 2018, Plant Therapy Essential Oils announced that they have launched an exclusive and limited edition of Mother’s Day set, Dear Mom set. This set includes various products that complete the need of mothers, for relaxing and unwinding.
- In May 2017, Young Living Essential Oils made non-cash acquisition of Life Matters LLC, a wellness company. Both the companies are based in the direct selling industry and share common goals, culture and mission.
Market Drivers
- Growing Trend of Essential Oils Adoption, act as market driver.
- Increasing Sales of Essential Oils for Home Usage, act as market driver.
Segmentation: Global Aromatherapy Market
By Product Type
- Consumables
- Herbaceous
- Woody
- Spicy
- Floral
- Citrus
- Earthy
- Camphoraceous
- Equipment
- Ultrasonic diffuser
- Nebulizing diffuser
- Evaporative diffuser
- Heat diffuser
By Mode of delivery
- Topical Application
- Direct Inhalation
- Aerial Diffusion
By Application
- Relaxation
- Insomnia
- Pain Management
- Scar Management
- Skin & Hair Care
- Cold & Cough
By Distribution Channel
- DTC
- Retail
- E-commerce
- B2B
By End User
- Home Use
- Spa & Wellness Centers
- Hospitals & Clinics
- Yoga & Meditation Centers
By Geography
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
Competitive Analysis: Global Aromatherapy Market
Global aromatherapy market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of aromatherapy market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
