Arnon Milchan, the Mogul Testifying Against Israel’s Netanyahu

The life story of Arnon Milchan, billionaire Hollywood mogul and undercover agent, may have been made for the silver display screen: He produced blockbusters like “Fairly Lady,” “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” and “Bohemian Rhapsody,” and likewise made a fortune from arms dealing, together with covert exploits procuring weapons for Israel, his native nation.

A decade in the past, he went public about his work for Israeli intelligence, touchdown himself in a spot of bother. The federal government of america, the place he had lengthy been resident, balked at renewing his 10-year visa after revelations he and others made about one in all his corporations’ unlawful export from america to Israel within the Nineteen Eighties of gadgets that might function nuclear triggers.

However a longstanding relationship he had with Benjamin Netanyahu, then and as soon as once more the Israeli prime minister, proved to be helpful.

Mr. Netanyahu efficiently lobbied senior American officers on Mr. Milchan’s behalf to reinstate his visa, based on an Israeli indictment towards Mr. Netanyahu.