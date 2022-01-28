Arnold Schwarzenegger will embody a mythical god for a mysterious project

We won’t dwell on Arnold Schwarzenegger’s film career, but the actor’s very first role was as Hercules in the film Hercules in New York, released in 1970. Today, the Austrian-American actor could be repeating a twist in the realm of mythology, as seems to indicate a photo he posted to his Twitter account.

A mysterious project on Mount Olympus?

In fact, Arnold Schwarzenegger posted a photo of him dressed as a mythical Greek god on his Twitter account. As you can see in the release we are sharing with you below, the actor is dressed as Zeus, the god of sky and thunder, accompanied by the legend “Releases February 2022”.

Coming February 2022. pic.twitter.com/ey0w4HZXnb

January 27, 2022

What does this post seem to mean? Will Schwarzenegger take on the role of Hercules’ father after playing the demigod in cinema? The chance is very small, since no film project about Zeus has been announced at the moment.

Mythological blockbuster or Super Bowl commercial?

If some netizens think it could be a teaser for a Clash of the Titans-style production, there’s a better chance that this photo of the actor will be taken with an impressive white beard and in a divine costume to mark his participation in a commercial announce for the Super Bowl final. At the moment we have no further information on this subject. It remains to wait until next February to find out.

Still, Arnold Schwarzenegger will be back in cinemas in various projects after his return in Terminator: Dark Fate, which was released in 2019. We know he’s set to reprise the role of Conan, that he’ll be in Kung Fury 2, and that a sequel to the cult comedy Twins is in the works and could be called Triplets.