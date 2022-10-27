Arnold Schwarzenegger Responds To Ex-Trump Official’s Taunt With An Embarrassing Reminder

Former Trump Justice Division official Jeffrey Clark was reminded of the time his home was searched by federal investigators ― and he was filmed ready outdoors in his underpants ― after his tried mockery of actor and former California GOP Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger went awry.

On Wednesday, Clark attacked Schwarzenegger for submitting an amicus temporary within the Supreme Court docket case of Moore v. Harper which can outcome within the nixing of protections in opposition to excessive partisan gerrymandering.

“You already know when fake Republican ‘the Ahhnold’ is de-mothballed to file an amicus temporary on the Supreme Court docket ― one authored by vital Democrat Supreme Court docket practitioner David Frederick, the Dem get together may be very, very involved about how Moore v. Harper might come out on the S Ct,” Clark snarked on Twitter.

Schwarzenegger, who has lengthy campaigned in opposition to the method of gerrymandering, pulled no punches together with his response.

The previous bodybuilder shared this {photograph} of Clark in the course of the search of his property amid an investigation into efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in favor of Donald Trump.

“Thanks for the type message! I cherished this picture of you, however in order for you some recommendations on squatting to construct up these legs, I’m right here for you,” the actor cracked in his reply which has now gone viral.

