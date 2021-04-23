Arnold Schwarzenegger could soon join the MCU with this character

There are many actors who fans of the MCU would like to see play in an upcoming production. Obviously on the list of the latter is the legendary Arnold Schwarzenegger who is always so valued. And the latter is being considered by Kevin Smith himself for an equally iconic role within the MCU. We take stock of the issue.

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger is used to the role of villains, including those who face superheroes. The actor has actually played the role of Mister Freeze, the character from DC, in the past.

However, did you envision that this actor would one day play the role of a Marvel icon? Kevin Smith definitely has the art of watering our mouths.

Kevin Smith thinks of Arnold Schwarzenegger for playing a certain role

In the latest installment of Fatman Beyond (a series of videos available on YouTube featuring Kevin Smith and Marc Bernardin exploring their shared and geeky interests), the two presenters answered a fan question about whether Arnold Schwarzenegger might debut soon on the MCU. Marc Bernardin initially suggested that Arnold Schwarzenegger take on the role of Conan the Barbarian in the MCU, adding, “It’s honestly something I’ve been thinking about for 30 years.”

Kevin Smith, for his part, disagreed with Marc Bernardin at all and spoke in turn. The latter therefore declared that he wanted a more consistent and impressive role for an actor of the Schwarzenegger caliber. Kevin Smith specifies, “I want this actor to eat planets”. For the director, the role of Galactus is the only one that actually fits Arnold perfectly, and therefore this is the role he would like to cast the actor for in the future. This choice is interesting because fans haven’t seen Galactus “in person” in any of the MCU films. If you have no idea who Galactus is, let us remind you a little.

The character of Galactus

Galactus is a cosmic entity that evolves in the Marvel Universe. When he first appeared in a comic book in 1966, Galactus is portrayed as a god-like character who feeds on the energy of the planets. Originally, the character was just a simple explorer and scientist of the planet Taa (a planet that existed before the Big Bang). During the great crisis, Galan was in the center of the universe and discovered the cosmic egg there. When Galan entered, he transformed into Galactus: a being who merged with the consciousness of the universe and absorbed part of the energy of the Big Bang.

As you have probably understood, Galactus is around 14 billion years old today. But here’s the problem: Galactus is a hungry creature and satisfies its hunger by consuming entire planets. This almighty being, endowed with seemingly limitless powers, feeds on the essence of the worlds, which has earned it its nickname “Devourer of the Worlds” in the Marvel Universe. Regarding its true form, it cannot be perceived by most living things. So it would be interesting if Kevin Smith continues his swing and chooses Arnold Schwarzenegger as the future Galactus to see what that will look like in the MCU. And you what do you think Would you see Arnold Schwarzenegger as Galactus? We let you answer our survey as well as in the comment area!