Arnold Schwarzenegger becomes a superhero for Stan Lee

We can no longer count the roles of Schwarzy in the cinema! The actor who became the governor of California is set to become a superhero for Stan Lee. Yes, Arnold Schwarzenegger will soon be part of the posthumous project envisioned by the late father of the Marvel superheroes.

After the kindergarten cop, Schwarzy becomes Captain Courage

In fact, we remember Schwarzenegger in the comedy A Policeman In Kindergarten, in which he played Inspector John Kimble. The original title of the film was Kindergarten Cop. For this new project, which is based on an idea by Stan Lee, the actor becomes superhero kindergarten, the new hero in a superhero series developed by The Man. An animated series that Lee envisioned after watching the cult comedy he was a fan of.

Blacky will vote for Arnold Armstong, the main character of the animated series, who is a superpowered PE teacher who he uses when he becomes Captain Courage to fight evil. The series, dubbed Stan Lee’s superhero nursery, therefore references the comedy by Ivan Reitman, and this isn’t the only wink. The name of the character in the animated series recalls Schwarzenegger’s nickname used in his first film, Hercules in New York, Arnold Strong.

Second scenario we find Fabian Nicieza, one of the creators of Deadpool.

The series will therefore feature Captain Courage, who five years before the episodes began before Dr. Superior, his enemy, has lost his powers. As a teacher, Arnold Armstrong must train his students when they are in turn endowed with superpowers.

As a reminder, this is not the first time Arnold Schwarzenegger has worked with Stan Lee. After the end of his tenure, the actor was to star in The Governator, a parody series in which he was viewed as a superhero, but which never stood at the end of his development.

Originally planned for Amazon Prime, the series lands on the Kartoon Channel.