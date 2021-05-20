Arnold Schwarzeneger will be one of the protagonists of this new spy series

The Terminator star will soon be starring in a new spy series alongside Monica Barbaro. Netflix has so far ordered a season that should consist of eight episodes.

Father daughter relationship

This new program will therefore be available on the SVOD platform. Part of the table of contents has been published. The series follows the father of Arnold Schwarzenegger and his daughter from Monica Barbaro, who will be featured in the next Top Gun: Maverick. Both protagonists work for the CIA without even knowing it. Until the day when they work as a team and thus have to solve their family problems. The series is therefore inspired by the movie Mr and Mrs Smith, available on Amazon in 2005, but this time with a father-daughter relationship instead of husband and wife.

Arnold Schwarzenegger will star in a new series about a father and daughter (Monica Barbaro) who discover that they both secretly worked for the CIA. Now they will be forced to cooperate and face the fact that everything one knew about the other was a lie.

The series was created by Nick Santora, Executive Producer and Showrunner, under his agreement with Skydance Televisions. Santora in particular is the origin of the Jack Reacher series. Skydance is known for actively working with Schwarzy during the last two Terminator. It also produced the final Mission Impossible, but also World War II, the second installment of which was canceled. Schwarzenegger is pleased to be able to play in such a program.

Fans all over the world have asked me about an adventure like this for years, and thanks to our great partners on Skydance and Netflix, they will finally have it. I can’t wait to work on the show with Nick and Monica and the entire crew.

We must therefore be patient as the project has just been announced. We can therefore hope that it will land on the streaming platform by the end of next year or even 2023.