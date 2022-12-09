‘Armored Core VI Fires Of Rubicon’ Has Finally Been Announced And Will Be Released Next Year

‘Armored Core VI Fires Of Rubicon’ has lastly been introduced. FromSoftware, Bandai Namco

It’s been an extended wait, with plenty of rumors alongside the best way, however Armored Core Vi Fires of Rubicon is most actually an actual recreation and is ready for launch subsequent 12 months.

The final recreation within the Armored Core sequence was Armored Core Verdict Day launched again in 2013, so it’s going to have been 10 years between that and Armored Core VI as soon as it’s out subsequent 12 months.

As for the sport itself, the brand new teaser trailer (proven beneath) is just about a cinematic to set the tone. That is fairly typical for Armored Core recreation bulletins, as precise gameplay tends to comply with as soon as the shiny cinematics are out of the best way.

It’s additionally value mentioning that it’s not clear how the sport will play as but. Every numbered iteration within the Armored Core sequence performed very totally different from one different. Though the brand new trailer reveals parts similar to Primal Armor from Armored Core 4 and Armored Core For Reply, which had been additionally video games directed by Hidetaka Miyazaki.

Personally although, I’m ecstatic that now we have a brand new Armored Core recreation to look ahead to. Earlier than the Souls sequence was a factor, the Armored Core video games had been FromSoftware’s mecha gaming mainstay. So the last decade lengthy absence has been a reasonably painful one from my standpoint.

Doubly so, as I really knew that this recreation was in growth for a extremely very long time, however I selected not reveal that as a result of I didn’t need to jeopardize the sport’s launch. The truth that the sport is now lastly out within the open has actually lifted a weight from my shoulders.

In any case, as somebody that has performed and completed each recreation within the Armored Core sequence for the reason that 1997 authentic, the truth that Armored Core VI is lastly on the best way subsequent 12 months is one thing that I’m genuinely wanting ahead to.

Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon can be launched for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Sequence X|S, Xbox One and PC subsequent 12 months.

