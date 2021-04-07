Armin Laschet: Headwind for «Bridge Lockdown» Advance | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – The CDU President and Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, Armin Laschet, is met with great skepticism and rejection with his demand for a quick and hard “bridge lock”.

Numerous heads of state, especially the SPD, criticized the fact that it is unclear what such a lockdown should look like in practice. Therefore, there was little support for Laschet’s attempt to move the prime minister’s conference scheduled for next Monday to this week.

While Laschet sparked the debate about tougher measures against the corona pandemic, Saarland began relaxing restrictions on Tuesday despite increasing numbers of infections.

Laschet had proposed on Easter Monday to decide on a “bridge lockdown” in the fight against the third corona wave. This should bridge the time until many people have been vaccinated. In his assessment of the situation, he agreed with many country leaders, Chancellor Angela Merkel and Health Minister Jens Spahn (both CDU).

On Tuesday, Laschet explained in the ZDF “Morgenmagazin” that it was foreseeable that “20 percent of the German population will be vaccinated in a very short time, then 30 to 40 percent”. Now, with one more “effort”, the seven-day incidence should be reduced to below 100 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants. “It’s about two or three weeks.” Then, with a good test strategy and new digital options such as the Luca app, you can “enter the new era, where you can reopen gently”.

The Prime Minister of Lower Saxony, Stephan Weil, reported “significant doubts”. The proposal leaves many questions unanswered, the SPD politician said. «Prime Minister Laschet wants to close all daycare centers, including emergency care? Does he want to shut down the economy completely? How long and for what specific purpose should the measures last? This is all unclear. “

The reaction of Berlin Prime Minister Michael Müller, who is currently chairing the prime minister’s conference, was similar: “Mr. Laschet is now announcing more stringent measures again, but what it should be, and when many will be vaccinated so that one can take yet another. path, everything remains vague. And I don’t think you can get together for a prime minister’s conference on this basis, ”said the SPD politician in the ARD“ Mittagsmagazin ”.

Rhineland-Palatinate Prime Minister Malu Dreyer (SPD) told the Funke Mediengruppe newspapers, “Buzzwords that leave more questions unanswered than they provide answers, and short-term meetings with little substance are not appropriate in my view.”

The ranks of the Union also refused to advance consultation with the federal state. “During our last meeting with the Chancellor, we agreed to meet again after Easter on April 12 to reassess the situation. We must stick to this and take the time to prepare, ”said Saarland Prime Minister Tobias Hans (CDU). Bavaria will not be in favor of bringing the talks forward until all countries are in principle ready to tighten up the Corona rules, as CSU Secretary General Markus Blume made clear on Monday evening on “Bild Live”.

Thuringia’s Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow (left) told the “Mirror” that they could meet at any time. “But there has to be something on the table in advance that we then really decide together and, above all, implement it.” The current requests to speak are “another patchwork quilt and characterized by hectic pace”. The Prime Minister of Hamburg, Peter Tschentscher (SPD), made the same claim. He too pleaded through a spokesperson that it would be better to prepare well for the next conference rather than bring it forward.

The CDU chairman was supported by his deputy Thomas Strobl from Baden-Württemberg: “Laschet is right. Now national, fast and consistent action is necessary, ”said Strobl of the German news agency in Stuttgart. “Any day not traded is a lost day.”

The head of the Union’s parliamentary group in the Bundestag, Ralph Brinkhaus, also warned “a swift decision by the federal and state governments”. “Armin Laschet’s proposal is correct,” the CDU politician told Funke media group newspapers. “Until the proportion of vaccinated people in the population is high enough, we must protect health and contain corona infections for a clearly limited period with a bridge lock.”

FDP Secretary General Volker Wissing wrote on Twitter: “Corona has been for over a year now and the lockdown remains the only concept. It’s a bit embarrassing for a modern country. The chairman of the AfD parliamentary group in the Bundestag, Alice Weidel, said a bridge lock was a “half-baked and unimaginable label fraud”.

Left party leader Dietmar Bartsch said on “Welt” that closing a bridge was a nice word from the PR box. “But I would have liked to know exactly what Armin Lasch represents.” Anything that reduces infection rates is to be welcomed. First of all, vaccination is one of them. “But as the most important measure to move forward, I would above all propose that the Union clarify the question of the candidate for chancellor. Because I suspect that this proposal is closely related and that currently stands in the way of the fight against the pandemic. “

The Saarland started on Tuesday with an exit from lockdown despite the increasing number of infections. Many facilities and homes were allowed to reopen, in addition to outdoor catering, there are also cinemas, theaters, concert halls, fitness studios and tennis halls. If you want to take advantage of the offer, you usually need a negative corona rapid test, which must not be older than 24 hours.

It is the first time that an entire federal state has started up as a corona model project. “After a year of pandemic, we have to think about more than just closing and limiting,” said Prime Minister Hans in advance. The State Chancellery was said to follow the Saarland model “the decisions taken jointly by the federal and state governments.”