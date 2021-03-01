Armenia Real Estate Market Size, Share and Trends Analysis- 2026 | by Property, Business

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Armenia Real Estate Market by Property and Business: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026,” the Armenia real estate market size was valued at $880.4 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $1,249.3 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.3%. The sales segment accounted for more than half of Armenia real estate market share in 2018 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.

Real estate means land as well as any physical structure affixed to the land such as houses, buildings, and landscaping. Rise in economy of Armenia and increased focus of the government to diversify the economy help boost the growth of the real estate market in Armenia. Further, availability of affordable interest rates on mortgage loans is helping families in the country to afford houses. However, high poverty and unemployment restrict Armenia real estate market growth.

There is growth in the number of property transactions in Armenia. Also, there is a law in Armenia, which states to return the income tax to residents who will re-pay the mortgage loan. In addition, mortgage interest rates in Armenia is one of the lowest in neighboring countries such as Russia and Belarus. However, high dependence of Armenian economy on Russian economy restrains the growth of the market. For example, the western economic sanctions and decreased prices of oil affected Russian economy due to which Armenia also suffered collateral economic.

Armenia Real Estate Market Segments:

By Property

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Land

By Business

Sales

Rental

Key Players

AdaTech LLC

Akcern

BARS

CHARAGAYT

Comfy LLC

Elite Group

MLL Industries, LLC

Renshin LLC

Roxwell LLC

Step Investment Group

