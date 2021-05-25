Armageddon, everything that glitters, Love Victor … All the news for June 2021

In this article, discover the novelties of June available in the STAR section of Disney +. The STAR category, whose catalog is intended for young people and adults, once again offers many films, series and documentaries this month, whether original or not. Note that this article is dedicated to the STAR category. For information on the other Disney + releases for the month of June, see the relevant article.

Available June 4th

Movie:

Armageddon. This famous 1998 science fiction film, starring Bruce Willis, Liv Tyler and Ben Affleck, will be released on Disney + in early June. As an asteroid the size of Texas on its way to Earth, oil drilling specialist Harry S. Stamper is recruited by NASA Director Dan Truman to try to destroy it. He and his team of hotheads must land on the asteroid, pierce its surface and deposit a nuclear charge in its heart to destroy it and prevent Armageddon.

4 documentaries:

Hip Hop Uncovered – Season 1: This 6-part documentary series explores the history of hip hop from its beginnings on the streets to its heyday.

Little Big Men: This documentary tells the story of Cody Webster, who plays in the Little League in Kirkland, USA and receives unexpected, unprepared and unwanted attention after participating in the greatest upheaval in Little League history.

Phi Salma Jama: This film tells the story of the University of Houston basketball team that electrified the NCAA Final Four and helped transform the game itself. Korea from heaven.

Series:

Available June 11th

Original creation:

The Gloaming – Season 1. When an unknown woman is brutally murdered, Detective Molly McGee works with colleague Alex O’Connell, with whom she shares a tragic past, to solve the crime.

Films:

Brave heart. Historical drama by Mel Gibson.

Paradise Road. To. French comedy from 2015 with Franck Dubosc, Fabian Wolfrom, Kad Merad and Julien Boisselier. They married and had many children. When two married men in their forties envy the freedom of their lone boyfriend, he dreams of giving his life meaning. Everything that seems. Comedy for teenagers from 2010 by Leïla Bekhti and Géraldine Nakache.

Series:

According to Jim – Seasons 1 through 8 The Hot Zone – Season 1 Sam – Seasons 1 through 5



Available June 18th

Original creation:

Love Victor – Season 2. This series is a spin-off of the film Love, Simon.

Movie:

Refractory. Drama with Denzel Washington, Meg Ryan, Lou Diamond Phillips and Matt Damon. Remember beautiful things. Romantic drama from 2001 with Isabelle Carré, Bernard Campion, Bernard Le Coq and Zabou Breitman.



Documentary:

The Imperial Guardians: Marrakech – Season 1. Documentary series about the so-called Imperial Cities.

Series:

American Father – Seasons 13-16.

The Americans – Seasons 1 through 6. Infidelity – Seasons 1 and 2.



Available June 25th

Original creation:

Proud. During the LGBT + Pride March on June 26th of this year, Disney + has put together a 6-part documentary series for its subscribers that analyzes the various struggles in the US for the rights of the LGBTQI + community over more than 60 years.

Films:

Cartel. Driven by greed, a criminal defense attorney begins drug trafficking on the U.S.-Mexico border. The seeds and the mullet. 2007 dramatic comedy starring Hafsia Herzi, Habib Boufares, Bouraouïa Marzouk and Sabrina Ouazani.

Documentaries:

South Korea, on the paths of the ancients. South Korea was destroyed in the mid-1950s and quickly became one of the most powerful economies in the world. This feat can be seen in the impressive architectural boldness of the metropolises Seoul or Busan. However, when one delves into Korean society, one understands how much part of preserving the legacy of the ancients is part of Korean identity.

Series:

The Chi – Season 1. The Finder – Season 1.

What are you happy to see If nothing seduces you, you can always fall back on the novelties of May 2021.