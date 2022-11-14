Arizona voters who reject her

Kari Lake, the main woman of the Make America Nice Once more motion, has lastly met her match: Arizona voters.

Lake’s hopes of turning into Arizona’s MAGA governor are evaporating with each drop of recent vote counts.

Lake nonetheless is hanging by a thread, however her possibilities of pulling off a victory towards Democrat Katie Hobbs appear extra like an phantasm than a sensible chance, given the variety of remaining votes in key Maricopa County.

As of Monday afternoon, she was shedding by 24,772 votes – about 1 proportion . If the ultimate margin is a half a proportion level or much less, there could be an automated recount. That might imply dragging out this entire drama for weeks.

However the voters who turned on Lake should pat themselves on the again. These voters are the defenders of democracy, who efficiently constructed a wall to carry off the MAGA restrictionists’ scheme.

None of Lake’s or different MAGA claims are sticking

Kari Lake offers a press convention on the sidewalk exterior of the Downtown Phoenix Put up Workplace after casting her poll on Nov. 8, 2022.

For days now, we’ve seen and heard voters’ highly effective message. Not one of the MAGA candidates’ tantrums are sticking, and that’s an amazing factor.

On Election Day, they huffed and puffed over a pc glitch that affected some vote-counting machines. They screamed voter fraud.

That was a critical glitch, but it surely didn’t hold voters from casting their ballots. And so, it didn’t follow Arizonans who’re uninterested in listening to conspiracy theories and the lies of a stolen election.

Within the midterm: Arizona’s politically purple credentials are onerous to prime

Lake and different MAGA candidates later accused Maricopa County election officers of purposefully “dragging their ft” in counting votes – conveniently forgetting these overseeing the vote depend are largely Republicans merely following state legislation set by a Republican-controlled authorities.

That didn’t stick, both.

Cue Donald Trump. The previous president was fuming to see that his hand-picked candidates, together with Lake, have been shedding. Predictably, he fired off accusations of a stolen election.

That didn’t stick, both.

Their response is reassurance: You voted properly

Over the weekend, a few of Lake’s supporters referred to as for army intervention as a result of she’s shedding.

“We the persons are requesting the army to step in and redo our election,” a protester exterior the Maricopa County poll counting middle stated.

I child you not. Lake’s supporters need the U.S. army to take over elections and presumably be sure she wins.

Don’t dismay, although. That decision isn’t sticking, both.

If something, these few protesters calling for army intervention make Lake seem like a dictator wanna be – reassuring the Arizona voters who rejected her of their resolution.

The sluggish vote depend is exasperating, however that’s additionally giving us – the folks – an actual sense of normalcy.

There’s precise pleasure and gasps with each vote depend revealed. That’s as a result of we, the folks, are hungry for mutual respect on the poll field.

Elvia Díaz is the editorial web page editor for The Republic and azcentral. Attain her at 602-444-8606 or elvia.diaz@arizonarepublic.com. Comply with her on Twitter, @elviadiaz1.

