Arizona governor puts more containers along Mexican border
Nidhi Gandhi

PHOENIX (AP) — The state of Arizona has begun putting in delivery containers alongside one other part of the U.S.-Mexico border to fill gaps that are not coated by a border wall.

The transfer introduced by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey on Monday to put in stacks of containers in Cochise County in south-eastern Arizona got here two weeks after federal officers informed him to take away containers he had positioned alongside the border in southwestern Arizona.

Ducey sued in federal court docket on Friday, asking a court docket to permit the state to maintain greater than 100 double-stacked containers topped with razor wire in place close to the group of Yuma, which sits close to the California border. It additionally mentions U.S. Forest Service land the place the brand new containers are being positioned a whole lot of miles (kilometers) to the east.

The containers close to Yuma have been positioned in August to fill gaps within the border wall as Ducey ratcheted up political posturing towards what he known as the inaction of the Biden Administration in stopping migrants from coming into the state from Mexico.

The brand new part of delivery containers is aimed toward a 10-mile (16-kilometer) part of the border. Ducey stated it might take greater than 2,700 of the 60-foot-long (18-meter-long) delivery containers to fill the hole.

The border wall promoted by former President Donald Trump stays a potent situation for Republican politicians hoping to indicate their help for border safety.

Migrants have continued to keep away from the not too long ago erected obstacles close to Yuma by going round them.

