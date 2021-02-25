Argon Gas market expected to grow USD 358.1 million at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2020-2026

According to BlueWeave Consulting, The global Argon Gas market has reached USD 277.4 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 358.1 million USD by 2026 at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period from 2020-2026. The rising need for electronic products, the growing food & beverage sector, and the increasing energy demand are some of the other factors that are expected to drive the growth of the global argon gas market globally during the forecast period from 2020-2026.

Argon gas is naturally odorless, colorless, inert gas produced by fractional liquid air distillation. Several isotopes such as 40Ar, 38Ar, and 36Ar form argon gas naturally. Companies consider inorganic growth approaches, such as acquisitions, to cope with rising argon gas demand in developing markets. These approaches have enabled companies to build a broad partner and client base in the Argon gas markets. The argon gas market players in the Asia-Pacific have diverse prospects attributed to rapidly growing manufacturing industries.

Argon-Helium segment in global Argon Gas market estimated to have the fastest growth during the forecast horizon

The Argon-Helium market segment is dominating the type segment in the Argon Gas market during the forecast period of 2026. Argon-helium is the most used mixture in the argon market. Helium is inert and low-density gas, whereas argon mixture with helium is colorless, odorless, and non-flammable. Argon-helium is hotter and of higher tension than in the case of using pure argon. Argon-helium is used as a welding gas for copper alloys. These mixtures are widely used for TIG, MIG welding owing to the helium ensures deeper and wider welding. Argon is widely used in the chemical industries, although, due to its unique properties, it is not a chemical itself that helps enterprises to innovate new products and reduce production costs.

Growth drivers

The growing technologies

During the forecast period from 2020-2026, technological up-gradation and the growing chemical end-use industry in emerging and underdeveloped economies are anticipated to drive revenue growth on the argon gas market. Major manufacturers invest and focus on local players to develop advanced technology equipment and extend their footprint across the country.

The high price of helium

The argon also replaces helium in different sectors. The increasing helium prices are projected to propel the argon demand in several regions due to its high cost as compared to argon, which has low cost and also has broad applications. Due to the growing demand in various application segments such as stainless steel, electronics, and industrial metalworking industries, argon is used instead of helium.

Recent Developments:

In February 2020, Air Liquide strengthens its partnership with BASF in Antwerp with three new long-term contracts.

In November 2019, Air Liquide, DLVA and ENGIE are entering into an ambitious partnership to produce green hydrogen on an industrial scale.

In February 2019, Industrial gas Praxair Inc.To build hydrogen plant in Louisiana and will start up in 2021.

The objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the global Argon Gas market size of the market, in terms of value.

To examine the careful market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms value, based on the region by segmenting the Global Argon Gas market into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and their leading countries.

To outline, categorized and forecast the global Argon Gas market based on the application, type, function, Storage and Distribution coupled with Transportation, and region.

To examine competitive developments like technological advancement, services, and regulative framework within the global Argon Gas Market.

To highlight the impact analysis of the factors, affecting the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares along with detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders.

