Argentina Respiratory Devices Market 2021 Clinical Survey Report – Drgerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Tecme SA, ResMed, Medtronic, General Electric Company

Argentina Respiratory Devices Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2021 – 2025)

The report will make detailed analysis mainly on in-depth research on the development environment, Market size, development trend, operation situation and future development trend of Argentina Respiratory Devices Market on the basis of stating current situation of the industry in 2021.

This is a latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. This has brought along several changes in market conditions. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. It offers critical information pertaining to the current and future growth of the market.

The Argentina Respiratory Devices Market is expected to register a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period.

This is attributing to the increasing prevalence of respiratory disorders, such as COPD, TB, Asthma, and Sleep Apnea, technological advancements, and large patient population. As per the Global Health Data Exchange, in 2017 approximately 107,106 people are affected by COPD in Argentina. In Addition, the number of new cases for tuberculosis is around 5,826 in this region Thus, the presence of such a large number will demand respiratory devices and drive the market in Argentina. Furthermore, Increasing R&D expenditure by innovators and generic players, technological advancements associated with respiratory devices, and the rising ageing population will also fuel the Argentina respiratory devices Market. However, the high cost associated with the devices may hamper the market to a certain extent

Competitive Landscape

The Argentina Respiratory Devices Market is moderately competitive and consists of several major players. Some of the companies which are currently dominating the market are Drgerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Tecme SA, ResMed, Medtronic, General Electric Company, Chart Industries, Drive DeVilbiss International, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, and Invacare Corporation,

Key Market Trends:

Therapeutic devices in Argentina Respiratory Device is Estimated to Witness a Healthy Growth in Future.

Therapeutic devices are estimated to witness healthy growth in the future attributed to the growing prevalence of respiratory disorders, rising chronic diseases, and growing geriatric population. Therapeutic devices comprise of CPAP Devices, BiPAP Devices, Humidifiers, Nebulizers, Ventilators, Oxygen Concentrators, and Inhalers. These are essential in the healing of the respiratory disorder population. The CPAP and BiPAP devices are widely used in obstructive sleep apnea patient population. The rising number of sleep apnea population in Argentina and the availability of reimbursement coverage in this region is expected to fuel the therapeutic device segment growth. This rising prevalence and enhanced patient compliance will likely positively impact segment growth.

