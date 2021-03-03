Argentina Respiratory Devices Market 2021 Analysis by Global Manufacturers -Tecme SA, ResMed, Medtronic, General Electric Company, Chart Industries

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Argentina Respiratory Devices Market in its latest report titled, “Argentina Respiratory Devices Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecasts (2020 – 2025)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Argentina Respiratory Devices Market is expected to register a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period.

Top Key Players in the Argentina Respiratory Devices Market: Dr gerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Tecme SA, ResMed, Medtronic, General Electric Company, Chart Industries, Drive DeVilbiss International, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, and Invacare Corporatio

Market Overview:

This is attributing to the increasing prevalence of respiratory disorders, such as COPD, TB, Asthma, and Sleep Apnea, technological advancements, and large patient population. As per the Global Health Data Exchange, in 2017 approximately 107,106 people are affected by COPD in Argentina. In Addition, the number of new cases for tuberculosis is around 5,826 in this region Thus, the presence of such a large number will demand respiratory devices and drive the market in Argentina. Furthermore, Increasing R&D expenditure by innovators and generic players, technological advancements associated with respiratory devices, and the rising ageing population will also fuel the Argentina respiratory devices Market. However, the high cost associated with the devices may hamper the market to a certain extent

Key Market Trends

Therapeutic devices in Argentina Respiratory Device is Estimated to Witness a Healthy Growth in Future.

Therapeutic devices are estimated to witness healthy growth in the future attributed to the growing prevalence of respiratory disorders, rising chronic diseases, and growing geriatric population. Therapeutic devices comprise of CPAP Devices, BiPAP Devices, Humidifiers, Nebulizers, Ventilators, Oxygen Concentrators, and Inhalers. These are essential in the healing of the respiratory disorder population. The CPAP and BiPAP devices are widely used in obstructive sleep apnea patient population. The rising number of sleep apnea population in Argentina and the availability of reimbursement coverage in this region is expected to fuel the therapeutic device segment growth. This rising prevalence and enhanced patient compliance will likely positively impact segment growth.

