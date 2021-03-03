Argentina Oil and Gas Upstream Market Survey Report 2021 Along with Statistics, Forecasts till 2025

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Argentina Oil and Gas Upstream Market in its latest report titled, “Argentina Oil and Gas Upstream Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecasts (2020 – 2025)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The market for oil and gas upstream in Argentina is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 1.27% during the forecast period of 2020 – 2025.

Top Key Players in the Argentina Oil and Gas Upstream Market: Equinor ASA, Chevron Argentina S.R.L., ExxonMobil Exploration Argentina S.R.L, YPF S.A., and Tullow Oil plc

Key Market Trends

Onshore Segment to Dominate the Market

– Argentina held an estimated 0.3 trillion cubic meters of proved natural gas reserves at the beginning of 2018. Most of the country’s proved gas reserves are held onshore. There has been a general increase in the production of oil and gas from these onshore fields.

– Vaca Muerta is one of the world’s biggest onshore shale plays, even though, in 2019, less than 10% of the acreage is in production, with the production of natural gas from Vaca Muerta surpassing 1.0 Bcfd in December 2018. In 2020, Equinor and Shell increased their shares in the shale play to a combined 49%, which was previously held by Schlumberger.

– There has been an increase in natural gas production by 6.1%, increasing to 33.9 million tons of oil equivalent (Mtoe) in 2018 from 31.9 Mtoe in 2017. The natural gas consumption in the country increased, by 0.8%, to 41.9 million tonnes, in 2018 from 41.5 million tonnes in 2017. An increase in the consumption and production of natural gas is expected to aid the growth of the market.

– Hence, the onshore segment is expected to witness growth owing to investments being made in the onshore shale and conventional oil and gas fields of the country.

Increasing Oil and Gas Production to Drive the Market

– There has been an increase in oil production, by 1.1%, to 27.6 million tons (MT) in 2018 from 27.3 MT in 2017. The country’s oil consumption decreased by 6.3%, to 29.8 million tonnes, in 2018 from 31.8 million tonnes in 2017. Oil production is expected to increase further as more exploration and production initiatives are being considered and taken up by the market players.

– In 2019, the first offshore licensing round took place in Argentina after more than 20 years. Large multinational corporations took part in the bidding process, with Equinor acquiring seven blocks in the process. Such initiatives are expected to increase the production of oil and gas from the offshore segment.

– Even though the traditional fields have been reducing their production of hydrocarbons, the growth in Argentina’s shale and tight gas production has partially offset declines in its natural gas production from traditional fields. Shale and tight gas production are expected to further increase in the forecast period.

– The Argentina oil and gas industry is expected to grow slightly in the forecast period due to the increase in oil and gas production and rising investment in the oil and gas sector of the country.

