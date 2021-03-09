Argentina Automotive Composites Market 2021 Value with Status and Analysis -3B-Fiberglass, Base Group, BASF, BMW, Cytec Industries Ltd., Delphi Technologies

Argentina Automotive Composites Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The Argentina Automotive Composites Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The Argentina Automotive Composites Market is projected to grow with a CAGR of more than 5 % during the forecast period.

Top Leading Companies of Argentina Automotive Composites Market are 3B-Fiberglass, Base Group, BASF, BMW, Cytec Industries Ltd., Delphi Technologies, Far-UK, General Motors Company, Gurit and others.

Industry News and Developments:

-February 2020, Anand Group entered into a partnership with Far-UK to development of carbon fiber composites. The collaboration will focus on bringing out innovative solutions suited for reducing emissions. The product has the potential for Light Weighting in vehicles by almost 50%, with strength matching that of high strength alloy steel at the weight of aluminum.

–March 2019, McLaren has introduced chassis made from carbon fiber, this will reduce the overall weight of the car as the company develops its next generation of vehicles as part of its Track25 business plan.

Key Market Trends:

Trend to Decrease weight Driving Growth

Owing to the increasing pollution and decreasing air quality in the region, the demand for fuel efficient vehicles is enhancing in the region. The Auto manufacturers are investing heavily to reduce weight of the vehicle by using different polymers and fibers, to enhance the fuel efficiency of the vehicle and enhance demand in the region.

Composites, which essentially are composition of two of more constituent materials, form a substantial part of an automobile and, if smartly used, can lead to significantly lighter vehicles that are safer and more fuel-efficient.

Another benefit of using of using composites in automobiles is that it can be recycled and for the same reason recyclable bio-based automotive composites are being adapted for manufacturing automotive components.

