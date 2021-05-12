Argan Oil Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR Value of 7% During Forecast Period 2021 to 2031

Historical demand for argan oil market has reported steady growth from 2016 to 2020 at a CAGR of 4.8%, along with visible growth in the overall market valuation from around US$ 130 Mn in 2016 to the US$ 147.9 Mn in 2020. According to extensive analysis by the team of Fact.MR having expertise in the food & beverage segment, demand for argan oil will remain on the higher side during the forecast period.

By 2031, the market is expected to witness a leap in CAGR at the rate of close to 7%. Prominent players in the market are extensively investing and deploying their resources with a vision to increase their production of cosmetic grade argan oil and strengthen their sales and distribution channels.

What are the key challenges for argan oil manufacturers?

Some of the primary challenges that are being faced by market players and may adversely affect this space are:-

The market is highly fragmented with a vast number of players indulging in adulteration and inappropriate labelling, which is is a major concern restricting growth.

Multiple cases of adulteration have been seen by local manufacturers. Sunflower oil is majorly used for adulteration purposes because of its easy availability and relatively low cost.

Although certification and standardization authorities are becoming strict in some prominent regions, the adverse effects of adulteration will remain over the forecast period.

Traditional processing techniques still exist and are majorly utilized. Extraction of argan oil is done by intensive human effort. Usage of mechanical presses is adopted by prominent players for the extraction of argan oil. Pre-processing still relies on traditional intensive human efforts, resulting in less efficiency and productivity.

Country-wise Analysis

Which country is the prime producer of argan oil?

According to the production prospects of argon oil, Morocco has been one of the highest producers over the decades. Demand for argan oil has increased massively in the past five years. Morocco produces more than 4,400 tonnes of argan oil annually, of which, 70% is exported.

The Argan Oil market report answers important questions which include:

What does the status of the Argan Oil market look like after the forecast period?

Which region has the highest contribution to the global Argan Oil market and why?

Which players remain at the top of the global Argan Oil market?

What opportunities are available for the Argan Oil market players to expand their production footprint?

Which segment has the maximum impact on the global Argan Oil market?

