Argan Oil Market Exhibits a Stunning Growth | OLVEA, ARGANisme, ZINEGLOB, NADIFIARGAN.COM, Argania Spinosa

OLVEA, ARGANisme, ZINEGLOB, NADIFIARGAN.COM, Argania Spinosa, Brenntag North America, Inc., Frontier Co-op, Simply Argan Ltd, Melvita, Morgan Cosmetics, LLC, Kanta Enterprises Private Limited., ARGATLAS, Nutrix Health Care Pvt. Ltd, Bo International among other domestic and global players.

Argan oil market is expected to grow at a growth rate of 19.87% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Growing demand from medical industries is expected to enhance the demand for argan oil in the mentioned forecast period.

Argan oil is a kind of oil which is derived from the argan tree especially from morocco. They are widely used in application such as cosmetics, medical and food. Increasing awareness about the health advantages of argan oil is expected to enhance the market growth. Some of the other factors such as increasing demand from food industries, increasing prevalence for cosmetic products, increasing awareness about the toxicity of fossils derived chemicals, and increasing demand for natural products are some of the factors which will enhance the demand for argan oil in the market.

By Application (Cosmetics, Food, Medical),

Source (Natural, Organic),

Distribution Channel (Hypermarket/Supermarket, Franchise Outlets, Specialty Stores, Online)

The countries covered in the argan oil market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Middle East and Africa dominates the argan oil market in the forecast period 2020 to 2027. Growing demand for organic & natural cosmetics and increasing product usage for food application is expected to enhance the demand for argan oil in the mentioned forecast period.

Some Points from Table of Content

COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Argan Oil Industry Market Report-Development Trends, Threats, Opportunities and Competitive Landscape in 2020

Chapter 1 Argan Oil Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Argan Oil

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Argan Oil industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Industry Chain Analysis

Chapter 4 Global Argan Oil Market, by Type

Chapter 5 Argan Oil Market, by Application

Chapter 6 Global Argan Oil Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter 7 North America Argan Oil Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 8 Europe Argan Oil Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 9 Asia Pacific Argan Oil Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 10 Middle East and Africa Argan Oil Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 11 South America Argan Oil Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 13 Industry Outlook

Chapter 14 Global Argan Oil Market Forecast

Chapter 15 New Project Feasibility Analysis

