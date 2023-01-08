Are xQc and Adept getting a divorce? Public records leaked online appear to provide an answer

Followers of Twitch and common streamer Felix “xQc” have been keeping track of his public breakup with Sam “Adept.” The previous streamer couple had an on-and-off relationship over the previous couple of years, which resulted in September 2022.

For the reason that breakup, followers have been conserving tabs on all the most recent developments between the 2, however none could also be as huge because the rumor that the 2 had been presumably married. Rumors of their marriage started on the R/LivestreamFail subreddit, the place a submit had a hyperlink to a supposed public file of the couple submitting for divorce.

Whereas there are nonetheless questions in regards to the authenticity of the court docket paperwork, many appear to consider they’re authentic. The unique and subsequent posts associated to the subject have since been deleted by moderators on the subreddit, elevating followers’ suspicions.

Are xQc and Adept getting a divorce?

Though the pair have been separated since September, Adept has made just a few shock appearances on xQc’s streams within the following months. Their most up-to-date look was on January 7, as a sizzling mic picked up an argument between them. It appears like Adept informed the previous Overwatch professional that he was “violating a court docket regulation” earlier than he muted the mic.

The stream was lower quick as followers had been left speculating in regards to the court docket regulation dialogue and why she was there. Listening carefully to the stream’s audio, followers might inform that the 2 had been speaking about accounts and passwords.

Alleged court docket paperwork flow into on social media

Web sleuths took issues into their very own palms as alleged court docket paperwork started circulating on social media. Twitter consumer @miguelxmiggy tweeted a picture of the alleged court docket file, displaying that xQc and Adept had been married for an unknown interval and had filed for divorce.

Wait… @xQc . You and Adept are legally married??? Is that what the entire thing on immediately’s stream about? Wait… @xQc. You and Adept are legally married??? Is that what the entire thing on immediately’s stream about? https://t.co/qwJMofiDRP

Though the paperwork are but to be verified and will presumably be edited, they allege that the couple filed for divorce within the state of Texas on November 14, 2022. There may be additionally point out of a restraining order, which can be the place yesterday’s on-stream argument stemmed from.

The bombshell leak was met with some skepticism, as it might be out of character for the 2 streamers to carry such an enormous secret about their relationship. One may agree it is arduous to consider that the data within the paperwork was not leaked sooner, as they usually publicized their arguments whereas in a relationship.

A secret marriage and divorce might presumably clarify just a few key particulars of their breakup. For example, the possession of xQc’s McLaren sports activities automotive has been a serious subject of debate, and lots of had been shocked to study that the automotive was registered in Adept’s title. With out a prenuptial settlement, divorce settlements usually break up the belongings of the 2 events 50-50.

Up to now, there is no such thing as a concrete proof proving that xQc and Adept had been secretly married and are actually divorced, and neither has publicly commented on the rumors. Nevertheless, the rumors are but to be disproven, and Adept’s dialogue of “violating a court docket regulation” raises questions.

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei



