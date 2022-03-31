Are Russians Hackers targeting the NATO Network?

A report from Google’s Threat Analysis Group says that Russian hackers have tried to get into the networks of NATO and the military of some eastern European countries in the last few weeks. The report didn’t say which military units were targeted by “credential phishing campaigns” launched by a Russian-based group called Coldriver, or Callisto. Google called these “phishing campaigns.”

This is what the report said: “These campaigns were sent from new Gmail accounts to non-Google accounts, so the success rate of these campaigns is unknown.”

NATO was not able to comment on the report right away. A lot of people say that Russia, which has been under a lot of Western economic sanctions since it invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, is launching cyberattacks on Western targets. Russia always denies this.

Finnish cybersecurity company F-Secure Labs said in 2019 that Callisto was an unknown and advanced threat actor that was “interested in gathering intelligence on foreign and security policy in Europe.” The group also tried to break into a NATO Center of Excellence, Google said on Wednesday, but didn’t say more. Asked about Google’s report, the center said, “We see malicious cyber activity all the time.”

