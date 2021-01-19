Are players just “pawns” for epic games?

Epic Games has been able to count on the great popularity of its flagship game Fortnite for several years. But does the American development giant take the players for “farmers”? This is the grave allegation that the studio needs to respond to.

The war is on

That is the lot of all new giants: they attract the wrath of the mastodons, which are already conveniently installed. Epic Games and the Apple company have been waging an open war since summer 2020. The hostilities began when Epic Games accused Apple in August of taking a large portion of the profit (30%) from downloading Epic Games products from its iTunes platform.

As a result, the computer giant has decided to remove Epic Games game downloads from its services. A decision that cost the video game developer astronomical sums of money.

No wonder, given the violence of the hostilities, that the two companies decided to initiate a lawsuit. Since September 2020, the Epic Games Store has been trying to force Apple to add Fortnite back to the iTunes catalog. On the other hand, they claim not to charge any damages or interest.

On the Apple side, of course, management does not intend to give the Epic Games Store power over its content policies and remains in its position. In a statement, the company criticized the “ruthless behavior” of Epic Games, which “considers its customers to be farmers”. Apple says it is in a hurry to demonstrate Epic Games’ hypocrisy in court.

Is Apple trying to thwart Epic Games’ legal attack by justifying removing Epic Games downloads from its platform with a stated desire to protect its own customers? The reasoning is very simple: if Epic Games really thinks its customers are farmers, then it is Apple’s duty to protect its customers from the actions of Epic Games. .

It is currently unknown what the outcome of this Apple-Epic Games litigation will be. The two companies will face each other in court on January 21, 2021 in the UK and May 2021 in the United States of America. Also note that Epic Games will face Google in American courts in February 2021. A busy schedule for Epic Games …